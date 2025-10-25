Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Qualifiers: Who Will Battle It Out for the Title?

The 2025 professional rodeo post-season is heating up as breakaway roping athletes are making their final push for a qualification at the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway. This is one of the highest-paying events of the season and only one qualifier remains.

The Last Chance Qualifier is the final opportunity for breakaway ropers to advance to the event, which takes place November 24-25. In 2024, the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway paid out more than $1 million between qualifying events and the main event in Scottsdale, Ariz., making this a huge opportunity.

Getting into the event is a feat in itself. The semifinal round will consist of 25 qualifiers from the First Chance Qualifier, 60 from Oklahoma’s Richest, the top 20 from the Kimes VRQ Leaderboard, 40 from the Last Chance Qualifier, five WRWC Challengers, and five qualifiers and one WRWC Challenger from the Buy Back Round.

Another five ladies will qualify from No. 11-15 in the WPRA World Standings. This will total out to be more than 150 ropers, plus 2 Riata Horses, for a total of 168 Semi-Finalists.

The Riata Bonus Was A Huge Earnings Opportunity For Ropers

The Riata Bonus is an additional qualification and earnings opportunity for ropers. There are two more positions available through this route - one was awarded at Oklahoma’s Richest and the other will be awarded at the Last Chance Qualifier.

The Riata Buckle incentive will pay out $10,000 per event (Oklahoma's Richest and Last Chance Qualifier), plus a $20,000 bonus to the highest-earning Riata Buckle horse in the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Finals.

The Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway is proof of the growing sport as nearly half of all reported breakaway earnings in AQHA's QData system stemmed from this event. The event itself has 10 rounds. Rounds 1-3 will be Thursday, November 27 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The event continues with Rounds 4-6 on Friday, November 28. The final four rounds (7-10) will be on Saturday, November 29 and 15 finalists will compete head-to-head for the title.

Qualifiers

Oklahoma's Richest

Round 1 Qualifiers

Sarah Angelone

Gine Cope

Kelsie Domer

Harley Pryor

Martha Angelone

Zaylee Charmasson

Brooke Bruner

Montana Brown

Cadee Williams

Avery Childers

Timber Allenbrand

Ashley Goforth

Haley Sage

Hannah Giger

Alee Andrews

Angelo Bartley

Round 2 Qualifiers

Keiley Walz

Tibba Smith

Addison Kinser

Chesney Calhoun

Jordi Edens-Mitchell

Keylie Tatum

Rheagan Cotton

Erin Johnson

Whitney Profili

Chenoa Vandastouwe

Cloey Ketchum

Kolby Boyett

Anistyn Abel

Shaylee Baxley

Macye Maben

Brook Banks

Round 3 Qualifiers

Kally Sorenson

Madison Stanley

McKenna Kickson

Jacelyn Frost

Payton Johnson

Tia Wallace

Lauren Barton

Brealynn Huwa

Shylene Drumm

Kirby Rawlinson

Rylee Payne

Corley Callahan

Jessie Hemphill

Hailey Jo Hall

Average Qualifiers

Breely Armes

Amy Ohrt

Emilee Charlesworth

Landry Haugen

Payton Scalzo

Dally Exposito

Kenzie Kelton

Kearstyn Betts

Jakelyn Primrose

Weslynn Reno

Shaylee Terry

Quincy Sullivan

Arina Dee Haugen

Josie Mousel

Women’s Rodeo World Championship Challenger Qualifiers

Molly Davis

Brett Woolsey

Bucki Harter

Sophie Hruby

Stacie Sorenson

