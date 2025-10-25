Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Qualifiers: Who Will Battle It Out for the Title?
The 2025 professional rodeo post-season is heating up as breakaway roping athletes are making their final push for a qualification at the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway. This is one of the highest-paying events of the season and only one qualifier remains.
The Last Chance Qualifier is the final opportunity for breakaway ropers to advance to the event, which takes place November 24-25. In 2024, the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway paid out more than $1 million between qualifying events and the main event in Scottsdale, Ariz., making this a huge opportunity.
Getting into the event is a feat in itself. The semifinal round will consist of 25 qualifiers from the First Chance Qualifier, 60 from Oklahoma’s Richest, the top 20 from the Kimes VRQ Leaderboard, 40 from the Last Chance Qualifier, five WRWC Challengers, and five qualifiers and one WRWC Challenger from the Buy Back Round.
Another five ladies will qualify from No. 11-15 in the WPRA World Standings. This will total out to be more than 150 ropers, plus 2 Riata Horses, for a total of 168 Semi-Finalists.
The Riata Bonus Was A Huge Earnings Opportunity For Ropers
The Riata Bonus is an additional qualification and earnings opportunity for ropers. There are two more positions available through this route - one was awarded at Oklahoma’s Richest and the other will be awarded at the Last Chance Qualifier.
The Riata Buckle incentive will pay out $10,000 per event (Oklahoma's Richest and Last Chance Qualifier), plus a $20,000 bonus to the highest-earning Riata Buckle horse in the Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway Finals.
The Kimes Million Dollar Breakaway is proof of the growing sport as nearly half of all reported breakaway earnings in AQHA's QData system stemmed from this event. The event itself has 10 rounds. Rounds 1-3 will be Thursday, November 27 in Scottsdale, Ariz. The event continues with Rounds 4-6 on Friday, November 28. The final four rounds (7-10) will be on Saturday, November 29 and 15 finalists will compete head-to-head for the title.
Qualifiers
Oklahoma's Richest
Round 1 Qualifiers
- Sarah Angelone
- Gine Cope
- Kelsie Domer
- Harley Pryor
- Martha Angelone
- Zaylee Charmasson
- Brooke Bruner
- Montana Brown
- Cadee Williams
- Avery Childers
- Timber Allenbrand
- Ashley Goforth
- Haley Sage
- Hannah Giger
- Alee Andrews
- Angelo Bartley
Round 2 Qualifiers
- Keiley Walz
- Tibba Smith
- Addison Kinser
- Chesney Calhoun
- Jordi Edens-Mitchell
- Keylie Tatum
- Rheagan Cotton
- Erin Johnson
- Whitney Profili
- Chenoa Vandastouwe
- Cloey Ketchum
- Kolby Boyett
- Anistyn Abel
- Shaylee Baxley
- Macye Maben
- Brook Banks
Round 3 Qualifiers
- Kally Sorenson
- Madison Stanley
- McKenna Kickson
- Jacelyn Frost
- Payton Johnson
- Tia Wallace
- Lauren Barton
- Brealynn Huwa
- Shylene Drumm
- Kirby Rawlinson
- Rylee Payne
- Corley Callahan
- Jessie Hemphill
- Hailey Jo Hall
Average Qualifiers
- Breely Armes
- Amy Ohrt
- Emilee Charlesworth
- Landry Haugen
- Payton Scalzo
- Dally Exposito
- Kenzie Kelton
- Kearstyn Betts
- Jakelyn Primrose
- Weslynn Reno
- Shaylee Terry
- Quincy Sullivan
- Arina Dee Haugen
- Josie Mousel
Women’s Rodeo World Championship Challenger Qualifiers
- Molly Davis
- Brett Woolsey
- Bucki Harter
- Sophie Hruby
- Stacie Sorenson
Kate Robinson is no stranger to the world of rodeo. Growing up in Colorado and now living in South Dakota, she has always been surrounded by the sport. As a former barrel racer, Kate spends her free time attending rodeos throughout South Dakota and the Midwest. She has a passion for journalism and previously wrote and did broadcast news in Rapid City, South Dakota, covering rodeos (and all other news) in the area. She graduated with a bachelor's in Media Studies from the University of Colorado and loves to ride horses in her free time.