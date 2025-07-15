Kinlie Brennise Continues Breakout Season As She Climbs The Breakaway Standings
Kinlie Brennise grew up in a small mountain town in Colorado (Craig) where she competed side by side with her brother. Unlike most that are competing professionally, she didn’t grow up in a rodeo family. Her parents (and one uncle) are the only members who have had interest and competed in the sport.
Their parents, Sheila and Scott, did everything in their power to get their kids to be the best they could at their craft. They hauled them all over the country and drove tens of thousands of miles getting them to top clinics and rodeos.
Brennise is on the hunt for her first qualification into the national finals. She primarily focused on circuit rodeos prior to this year and noticed a big change from simply circuit rodeoing to hitting the road full time.
As a four-time qualifier to the Mountain States circuit finals, it’s fair to say she knows how to compete there, but there’s quite a few differences that came in the transition to full-time and the biggest she noticed was the mental game.
"I’ve learned to not ride the highs too high and the lows too low. Every day is a new start and new rodeo so I have really focused on just remembering that, and taking it one calf at a time to try to make the best run I can make." says Brennise.
No matter the sport, the level, the quantity, a competitor is always going to go into a drought. Sometimes you’ll need to step away completely and give your mind a break. Other times you’ve got to get back to the basics which is something as simple as roping the dummy for Brennise.
As of July 10 Brennise was sitting fifth in the world standings with nearly $61,000 won on the year and this was before she just made around $18,000 at the Calgary Stampede when she fought her way out of Pool A into the finals.
Anytime she is asked about her success she immediately credits her family. It is clear that her ability to perform is in large part due to her loved ones and you can guarantee that she will count on them for the rest of the year as she makes her push for the bright lights of Vegas.
