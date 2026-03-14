The Animal Athletes Behind Rodeo’s Biggest Scores This Week

As spring approaches, rodeos across the country are starting to ramp up, bringing with them high scores and fast runs. This past week rodeos from Missouri to Arizona showcased exceptional talent from both human and animal athletes alike, setting the stage for what is sure to be an exciting spring across the rodeo circuit.

Highest Scoring Bareback Horse

The Calgary Stampede has produced some of the most legendary bucking horses in the industry and it looks like this next generation of broncs are no different.

Round 3 of Series 3 at Rodeo Houston brought us one of the highest-scoring bareback horses of the week. Calgary Stampede's Jolly Rapper was marked 45 points during his trip with 2023 World Champion Keenan Hayes.

The ride not only won Round 3 of their series but also became the highest-marked ride of Rodeo Houston thus far with an 88.5-point ride.

Highest Scoring Bull

While there was great stock performing throughout the country, some of this week's best rides came from Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's stock. Pete Carr Pro Rodeo produces top-tier animal athletes, and the 6-time Stock of the Year winner continues to help evolve the industry through their program. Their stock held some of the highest scores in both the bull riding and saddle bronc riding events.

In the bull riding, the highest scoring ride of the week came from the Matagorda County Fair & Rodeo in Bay City, Texas. Twenty-year-old Gavan Hauck of Bandera, Texas teamed up with Pete Carr's Red Dot for the first time and scored 89 points to win the rodeo.

Red Dot's average stock score over the past couple of years has been around 42 points, but with an excellent trip out in Bay City, the bull marked one of the highest stock scores of the week at an impressive 44 points.

Highest Scoring Saddle Bronc Horse

South Point Gambler is no stranger to helping cowboys get high-scoring rides, and it was no different for the match-up with Darcy Wockner.

The Australian cowboy rode South Point Gambler for 87.5 points to win the saddle bronc riding in Bay City. There were many horses that produced high scores this week, but South Point Gambler's 43.5 point stock score at the Matagorda County Fair & Rodeo made this trip one of the best for the week.

Overall, the week was filled with outstanding roughstock and exceptional rides, both of which continue to elevate the sport and excite fans across the country.