RODEOHOUSTON Super Series 3 Marked by Second Barrel Racing Clean Sweep of 2026

RODEOHOUSTON has officially surpassed the midway mark, with Super Series 3 Champions crowned on Tuesday night. The performance was action-packed, with one barrel racer dominating the field. Emily Beisel was the only athlete across all events to make a clean sweep of all three rounds.

Bareback Riding

Bradlee Miller | Fernando Sam-Sin

Bradlee Miller dominated the Super Series, winning the first two rounds. Keenan Hayes stepped in to claim Round 3, with the highest-marked ride of the Series.

While Miller took the win of the series, he did have a moment in Round 3 that will be remembered for a long time. Shortly after he nodded his head, it appeared that his cinch broke on his riggin and he was sent airborne completely by surprise. Luckily, he was not injured and got a pretty good laugh out of the situation.

1. Bradlee Miller, $6,000

2. Keenan Hayes, $5,500

3. Jayco Roper, $4,250

4. Jacob Lees, $3,000

Steer Wrestling

Ty Erickson | Casey St Blanc

Each of the three round winners (Erickson, Myers, and Eldridge) is moving on to the Semi-Finals, alongside Bridger Anderson, who earned a check in all three rounds.

1. Ty Erickson, $4,875

2. Bridger Anderson, $3,750

3. Holden Myers, $3,250

4. Dakota Eldridge, $3,000

Team Roping

Leading the Super Series, Marcus Theriot and Chase Graves placed second in the first two rounds and tied with Tee McLeod and Trey Yates for the win in Round 3.

1. Marcus Theriot/Chase Graves, $6,500 each

2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Curry, $4,750

3. Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin, $4,250

4. Tee McLeod/Trey Yates, $3,500

Saddle Bronc Riding

Ben Andersen continues his hot streak in 2026, finishing in a tie at the top of the Super Series. Ultimately, he won the tie-breaker and claimed the coveted custom RODEOHOUSTON guitar.

1/2. Ben Andersen & Jake Finlay, $4,625

3. Weston Patterson, $4,000

4. Rusty Wright, $3,375

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry | Fernando Sam-Sin

Another cowboy building incredible momentum is Kincade Henry. Currently leading the World Standings, he has dominated at the Texas Swing rodeos. He won two rounds in his Super Series and tied for third in the other, finishing on top of the leaderboard by a massive margin.

1. Kincade Henry, $6,875

2. Tyler Calhoun, $3,625

3/4. Shane Hanchey & Cory Solomon, $3,000

Barrel Racing

Beisel and Chewy | Fernando Sam-Sin

Pulling off a feat that we have only seen one other time in the past several years in the barrel racing, Emily Beisel and the great mare, Teasin Dat Guy, made a clean sweep of Super Series 3.

1. Emily Beisel, $9,000

2. McKenna Coronado, $5,000

3. Katie Jo Halbert, $3,250

4. Sharin Hall, $1,750

Breakaway Roping

Haiden Thompson and Martha Angelone each earned checks in two rounds, both claiming one round win. Cadee Williams was the only roper in this Super Series to catch all three of her calves in the difficult setup.

1. Haiden Thompson, $4,500

2. Martha Angelone, $4,000

3. Cadee Williams, $3,250

4. Aspen Miller, $3,250

Bull Riding

Cooper James and Bryce Jensen each earned a round win, in a challenging Super Series. Round 2 went without a single qualified ride, and in Round 3, Jensen was the only cowboy to earn a score.

Jensen earned the total pot of $7,500 in Round 3, which will count towards the World Standings, but not for RODEOHOUSTON advancement purposes. Ground money in bull riding is disregarded in calculating those earnings.

1/2. Bryce Jensen and Cooper James

3. Clayton Sellars

4. Dustin Boquet