Barrel Racing Qualifier Complete as Rodeo Corpus Christi Rejoins PRCA & WPRA

Rodeo Corpus Christi has been a focal point of the World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA) for the past few years. Following the dissolution of the WCRA in 2025, the rodeo is once again sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).

The limited-entry rodeo will have 60 barrel racers, 40 of whom qualified based on various standings and 20 who earned their spot through a qualifying event at Circle T Arena in Hamilton, Texas.

The WPRA encourages limited-entry rodeos to hold a qualifier, to allow a wider group of members an opportunity to compete at these prestigious events. The qualifier was open to all cards and permits, drawing top barrel racing talent.

Rodeo Corpus Christi Barrel Racing Qualifier

Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos | Photo by Amanda Dilworth of Western Edge Photography

Michelle Alley and the incredible mare, Lipstick N Stilletos topped the event, adding another major win to their week. Fresh off a win at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, and earning a qualification to the infamous Calgary Stamede, the pair has secured a position at Rodeo Corpus Christi.

Alley skyrocketed up the standings with her win at San Angelo, where she earned over $23,000, and doubled her season earnings. Now ranked No. 6 in the World, this duo is making a surge. They have finished inside the top 30 for the past two seasons, but 2026 could be the year we see this lightning fast duo run down the alley of the Thomas & Mack at the National Finals Rodeo.

1. Michelle Alley, 15.15 seconds, $3,271

2. Lacey Donegan, 15.16, $2,617

3. (tie) Jesse Harris and Summer Kosel, 15.20, $1,881 each

5. Jana Bean, 15.22, $1,308

6. Morgan Addison, 15.23, $981

7. Josey Murphy, 15.25, $818

8. (tie) Krystal Dillman and Fallon Forbes Hale, 15.28, $695 each

10. Lindsey McCuistion, 15.29, $572

11. Stevi Hillman, 15.30, $491

12. Cassidy Deen, 15.32, $409

13. (tie) BryAnna Haluptzok and Emma Parr, 15.34, $286 each

15. (tie) Molly Harper and Sissy Winn, 15.35, $82 each

17. (tie) Bobbi Olson and Faith Nolte, 15.36

19. Brooklyn Balch, 15.37

20. (tie) Josey Armstrong and Kappie Bryant, 15.38

The competitors from the qualifier will join: the top 15 from the 2025 WPRA World Standings, the top 10 from the 2026 WPRA World Standings (based on winnings seven days prior to Rodeo Corpus Christi entries closing), the top two from the 2025 WPRA Tour, the top eight from the 2025 WPRA Texas Circuit year-end barrel racing standings, and the top 5 from the 2026 WPRA Texas Circuit barrel racing standings (based on winnings seven days prior to Rodeo Corpus Christi entries closing).