Women in Rodeo: Anita Ellis Has Bounced Back, Eyeing Her Second NFR Qualification

Anita Ellis may only be in her second season of ProRodeo but she is already making an impact. After a tragic ending to her 2025 season, she is back in the barrel racing arena and better than ever. Just ahead of the summer months, she sits at No. 13 in the world standings and doesn’t plan on slowing down any time soon.

Ellis Takes Home Major Win Early in the Season

During her rookie year in 2025, Ellis was off to an amazing start. She qualified at No. 15 for the National Finals Rodeo and was ready to make waves in the Thomas & Mack arena.

Unfortunately, just weeks before the event, she suffered a tragic fall from the back of a horse, resulting in a brain injury and landing her in the hospital. This ended the season in a way that no athlete ever wants.

With $33,867 to her name so far this season, Ellis has had some amazing runs so far. Her comeback at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo was huge for her and her fans alike as they watched her blaze through each Super Series round, ultimately making it to the finals.

Ellis went on to beat some of barrel racing's best at this rodeo to win the title after a run of 14.16 seconds. This marked a huge check for her and put her back on the road to earning a second NFR qualification. She had impressive runs at RodeoHouston as well, clearly she has put in the work to get her health back on track and get back in the saddle.

Minor Setbacks Lead To Big Comebacks

Most recently she was seen at the Red Bluff Round-up where her horse, Rico slipped in the arena, causing them to have to take a step back and slow down. But, the pair was back just last weekend at the Clovis Rodeo where they are picking things back up ahead of the summer months. Now they have qualified and will head to the legendary Calgary Stampede come July.

Ellis’s story is one of resilience and perseverance. In a post on social media about her recovery, she wrote,

“Healing from a traumatic brain injury has been the hardest I’ve ever had to work in my life, and it will continue to be work every day for me. It takes building your mind back and understanding your self awareness.”

Now, Ellis continues to be a beacon of hope for athletes looking to get back into the arena after an injury. Not to mention, her performances so far this year make it seem like it never happened at all. With Ellis back in full force, those ahead of her in the standings are sure to have their work cut out for them.