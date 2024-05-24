Annual Memorial Barrel Race and Roping Honors Skilled Leatherworker
The rodeo industry boasts many talented individuals, from barrel racers to ropers to rough stock riders. However, the riders aren't the only ones who showcase their skills. One significant aspect of the industry is the craftsmanship of leather workers, who create tack, belts, and other finely crafted items. Among the most unique and talented leather workers was Melissa Mackie of Rockin M Leather. Known for her zest for life, kindness, and readiness to tackle any leather project, Mackie tragically passed away in 2020. To keep her memory alive, her parents, Pattie and Bob Mackie, host an annual memorial roping and barrel race.
This year marked the 3rd annual Melissa Mackie Memorial in Glen Rose, TX, and it had a phenomenal turnout to honor Mackie’s memory.
In the team roping, many ropers braved the Texas thunderstorms, eager for a chance at the payout. Calder Lightfoot and John Terrel emerged victorious, splitting $3,430 to win the 12.5 slide. In the 10.5 handicaps, Renee Morgan and Hoyt Darnell claimed the top spot, splitting $2,540.
After a few days of intense competition and hundreds of barrel racers, the Saturday race was won by Kelly Allen on her incredible mare “Cinco”. The team laid down a 14.693 in Glen Rose, TX winning $1,339. Allen had quite the successful weekend of barrel racing also winning the Killen Pro Rodeo on her trusty gelding “Mako” adding $2,300 to her Women’s Professional Rodeo Association earnings.
On Sunday in the barrel racing, the win went to Ashley Gray who clinched the win on her horse, DD Blazin Hard Cash, with a 14.8-second run that earned them $1,339. They also won the average for the weekend, securing an additional $789.
The weekend was packed with ropers and barrel racers, all competing in memory of Mackie at an event her mom tirelessly works to make bigger and better each year.