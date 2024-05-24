Rodeo Daily

Annual Memorial Barrel Race and Roping Honors Skilled Leatherworker

In memory of their daughter, the Mackie family produce an annual team roping and barrel race. Here's a look at the 2024 edition.

Madi Roelofsen

Pattie Mackie

The rodeo industry boasts many talented individuals, from barrel racers to ropers to rough stock riders. However, the riders aren't the only ones who showcase their skills. One significant aspect of the industry is the craftsmanship of leather workers, who create tack, belts, and other finely crafted items. Among the most unique and talented leather workers was Melissa Mackie of Rockin M Leather. Known for her zest for life, kindness, and readiness to tackle any leather project, Mackie tragically passed away in 2020. To keep her memory alive, her parents, Pattie and Bob Mackie, host an annual memorial roping and barrel race.

Melissa Mackie and a bride showing off some of her talented work
Melissa Mackie and a bride showing off some of her talented work / Lauren Hummert Photography

This year marked the 3rd annual Melissa Mackie Memorial in Glen Rose, TX, and it had a phenomenal turnout to honor Mackie’s memory.

In the team roping, many ropers braved the Texas thunderstorms, eager for a chance at the payout. Calder Lightfoot and John Terrel emerged victorious, splitting $3,430 to win the 12.5 slide. In the 10.5 handicaps, Renee Morgan and Hoyt Darnell claimed the top spot, splitting $2,540.

After a few days of intense competition and hundreds of barrel racers, the Saturday race was won by Kelly Allen on her incredible mare “Cinco”. The team laid down a 14.693 in Glen Rose, TX winning $1,339. Allen had quite the successful weekend of barrel racing also winning the Killen Pro Rodeo on her trusty gelding “Mako” adding $2,300 to her Women’s Professional Rodeo Association earnings. 

On Sunday in the barrel racing, the win went to Ashley Gray who clinched the win on her horse, DD Blazin Hard Cash, with a 14.8-second run that earned them $1,339. They also won the average for the weekend, securing an additional $789.

The weekend was packed with ropers and barrel racers, all competing in memory of Mackie at an event her mom tirelessly works to make bigger and better each year.

Published
Madi Roelofsen

MADI ROELOFSEN

Madi Roelofsen is a writer for Sports Illustrated's feature, Rodeo Daily. Madi not only writes about the western lifestyle and rodeo world but lives it daily. She attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas, and competed in the barrel racing as part of their rodeo team. Roelofsen graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in animal science. Madi enjoyed not only competing in rodeo events but also spectating the greatest sport on dirt. In 2017, while on vacation attending the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, she met her husband Tim Roelofsen. They got married a few years later in 2020. Tim had already established TVR Working Horses but together they grew their program and enjoy raising foals, training colts, barrel racing, team roping and standing their stallions (TVR Eye Needa Corona and CR Baron Bee Joy "Big Sexy") in both Texas and Iowa. They stay busy with the horses, farming alfalfa and raising their baby girl, Texi. Madi has always been passionate about horses, from learning about different bloodlines, breeding the foals themselves to training and competing. She expresses that passion within the articles she writes to open up the world of horses and rodeo to everyone.  Twitter-@Madi_Roelofsen  Facebook- @TVR Working Horses