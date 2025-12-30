AQHA To Honor Legacy of the Fordham Family With 2025 Show Legacy Award

Without those who produce the best of the best equine athletes, the competitive showmanship sports would cease to exist. It’s families like the Fordhams that preserve the legacy of horsemanship through their horses, and this year the American Quarter Horse Association is honoring the Fordham family with the 2025 Show Legacy Award.

Don and Linda Forham are the ones who created the family's love for horses. They went on to establish the family in horse breeding, and through hard work and dedication, the SDQHA is finally recognizing their contributions to the sport. After passing away in 2012 (Don) and 2023 (Linda) their three daughters decided to continue their legacy.

A Family Legacy Began

Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kim Fordham was born and raised on their family farm in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where her family began their long journey with the sale of barn ponies. Her love of horses would continue to grow throughout her life, and would eventually lead her to start riding quarter horses and eventually competing in world horse championships.

What started as showing ponies with the Brown County 4-H horse program quickly became something more. The girls, Kim, Kris, and Kara grew to love the sport and a passion for breeding Quarter Horses began.

Showmanship ran through their blood as Don would go on to compete in the American Quarter Horse Association World Championship Show, and Linda competed at the American Quarter Horse Association Select World Show, where she received the South Dakota AQHA rookie of the year award.

The girls would become big names in this world, Kris earning multiple national titles, including a reserve championship at the Congress in 2001 and a world championship at the American Buckskin Registry Association’s World Show in 2008. In 1996, Kara won the title of Miss Rodeo South Dakota and later won two world championships in reining and ranch riding at the 2015 Palomino Horse Breeders of America World Show.

It's More Than The Horses That Create A Legacy

The Fordham’s family legacy is more than just the people, it’s the horses they’ve raised as well. Their mare Illuminated Lady and gelding Hobbys BlackVelvet, became a part of their story. Through these genetics, the family has produced some of the top money earning horses in the sport and continue to do so even now.

The celebration to honor the family will be held on January 26th in Pierre, South Dakota. The three daughters continue to raise and breed quarter horses, a legacy they are teaching to their daughters who have begun to ride and show as well.

