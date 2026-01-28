La Salle vs. Fordham Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 28
Sometimes, the best betting edges in college basketball can come from the smaller conferences. If you're interested in diving into the world of mid-major basketball, let's take a look at Wednesday night's game in the A-10 between La Salle and Fordham.
I have a play for this game that I absolutely love, so let's dive into the odds, and then I'll break down my bet.
La Salle vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- La Salle +4.5 (-110)
- Fordham -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- La Salle +160
- Fordham -192
Total
- OVER 132.5 (-105)
- UNDER 132.5 (-115)
La Salle vs. Fordham How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 28
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Rose Hill Gym
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN+
- La Salle Record: 7-13 (3-4 in A-10)
- Fordham Record: 10-10 (1-6 in A-10)
La Salle vs. Fordham Betting Trends
- La Salle is 4-1 ATS in its last five games
- La Salle is 9-2 ATS in its last 11 games vs. A-10 opponents
- Fordham is 6-1 ATS in its last seven games vs. La Salle
- Fordham is 1-5 ATS in its last six games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in Fordham's last 10 games
- Fordham is 2-15 straight up in its last 17 games vs. A-10 opponents
La Salle vs. Fordham Key Player to Watch
- Dejour Reaves, G - Fordham Rams
Fordham's offense goes through Dejour Reaves. He is their primary scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game, along with 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists. He's coming off a 22-point performance against Davidson, and if Fordham wants to win this game tonight, they need similar production from Reaves against this La Salle defense.
La Salle vs. Fordham Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I broke down why I'm laying the points with Fordham:
This pick is a bet against La Salle, which has been one of the worst teams in college basketball this season. The Explorers rank 325th in college basketball in effective field goal percentage, and now they have to take on a Fordham Rams team that ranks 85th in defensive efficiency and 69th in opponent two-point field goal percentage. That's going to be huge against a La Salle team that largely keeps its offense to the interior.
La Salle also turns the ball over on 18.9% of its possessions, which ranks 314th in the country. This is a terrible matchup for the Explorers, and I think they're in over their head on the road against the Rams.
Pick: Fordham -4.5 (-110) via DraftKings
