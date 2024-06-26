Arizona Young Guns Duo Cash Payday of $46,300 at Patriot Open
Patriot Events never fail to give contestants the opportunity to win big. The Patriot Open Team Roping on Monday, June 24, boasted $30,000 in added money alone with a 90% payback. In a high-stakes scenario, ropers put up $2,500 for a single entry. A calcutta also preceded the open the night prior, giving ropers an additional opportunity to double-down.
It is rare to find the two-time world champion team of Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira in any position besides first place. The young gun team of 20-year-old James Arviso and 18-year-old Denton Dunning, however, came out of the Patriot Open Team Roping as the number one team. They not only proved their ability to compete amongst the best, but they showed that they could win.
Arviso from Seba Dalkai, Ariz. comes fresh off a National Championship at the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyo. Arviso's mount, "Keta," came from his uncle—who happens to be Derek Begay.
Dunning from Surprise, Ariz. rode "Bubba," a self-made horse. Dunning, yet to graduate from the high school ranks, prepares to enter his final National High School Finals Rodeo next month. This high school senior has won over $130,000 at Equine Network produced events in 2024.
Both Arviso and Dunning speak highly of Driggers and Nogueira, emphasizing the positive example they set for up-and-comers. Dunning commented about how surreal it feels to win against people he grew up watching on television. In good humor, Arviso admitted that "It's kind of nice to beat them [Driggers and Nogeira] every once in a while."
"We've been getting beat by Driggers and Junior for I don't know how many years...it's kind of nice to beat them every once in a while."- James Arviso
The Patriot Reno overlaps with the iconic Reno Rodeo. Arviso and Dunning also rope in the Reno Rodeo on Tuesday, June 25. They plan to continue roping with each other through the 4th of July. The Patriot's schedule for the remainder of the week (June 25-June 28) consists of more team roping and World Series of Team Roping qualifers, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.
Open Team Roping Results:
Average: 1. James Ariso/Denton Dunning, 42.90 seconds on 6 head, $23,150 each; 2. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 44.22 seconds on 6, $16,150 each; 3. Kash Bonnett/Logan Spady, 44.35 seconds on 6, $11,950 each; 4. Korbin Rice/Caleb Hendrix, 45.58 seconds on 6; 5. Nelson Wyatt/Jonathan Torres, 53.46 seconds on 6, $6,300 each; 6. Blake Teixeira/Cole Wilson, 54.02 seconds on 6, $4,250 each.
Fast Time Overall: 1. Dawson Graham/Dillion Graham, 4.55 seconds, $3,400 each; 2. JR Dees/JC Flake, 5.14 seconds, $2,050 each; 3. Max Kuttler/Cashton Weidenbener, 5.24 seconds, $1,350 each.
Fast Time Short-Go: 1. Billy Bob Brown/Josh Patton, 6.13 seconds, $1,000 each.