Aspen Miller Races Toward Another NFBR Spot as Breakaway Standings Tighten

Breakaway roping is picking up momentum throughout the country, with less than two months to go in the 2026 regular rodeo season, the ladies just outside of the top 15 have their work cut out for them if they want to earn a spot at the National Finals Breakaway Rodeo. Aspen Miller is working to solidify her spot in Texas at No. 17 but the season isn’t over yet.

Building Momentum in Breakaway

Since joining the WPRA in 2022, Miller has been battling to make it to this point. Her 2025 season was a dream as she not only earned her first NFBR qualification, but she also finished a career-best No. 5 in the world standings. It’s clear she came with something to prove this season, as she is gunning to move into the top 15.

With $65,198 to her name so far this year, Miller is $5,000 outside of the top 15, although this may seem like a large gap, any rodeo could shake up the standings.

Miller has pulled in some massive wins recently, propelling her to this point in the world standings. Just last week, she took home the win in Castle Rock, Colorado, thanks to a run of 2.3 seconds. This win earned her over $10,000 to add to her prize pot.

This cowgirl consistently pulls in times at this speed, putting her on par with some of the top competitors in the event. Early this season she scored big at the Calgary Stampede with a round win in 2.6 seconds and $11,750, one of the biggest checks she’s seen in her career. Even earlier this season, Miller won round two of Super Series 3 at RODEOHOUSTON with a run of 2.9 seconds.

The Horsepower Underneath Her

It’s wins like these that have marked this cowgirl as one of the best in the sport right now. Despite only earning her first NFBR qualification last year, Miller has improved fast in the last season and now, could be looking down the barrel of her second qualification.

With some strong horsepower underneath her, Miller doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon. Jigsaw, her gelding, is one of a kind. The horse placed third in the 2025 Nutrena Horse of the Year race and only continues to prove how he got there.

Last year, Jigsaw carried Miller to the 2025 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Breakaway Championship, bringing in $22,584 in earnings over the course of the event.

Continuing their dream season last year, the duo finished strong at their first NFBR together. He was the mount underneath Aspen during her lightning-fast 1.9-second run in round eight of the NFBR. It was this performance that earned them the prestigious Betty Gayle Cooper Ratliff Fast Time Award.

Now, the two are again on the rise as they make their way through the last rodeos of the regular season. If all goes well Jigsaw and Miller will once again see their names up in lights come December.