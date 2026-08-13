Badlands and Texas Circuit Standouts Currently Making the Cut

The first season cutoff among the 12 PRCA Circuits happens in the Badlands Circuit on September 9. WPRA and PRCA athletes who declare the Dakota states region as their home circuit are gunning for top 12 ranking in their discipline in order to qualify to compete in Minot, North Dakota, October 9-11, 2026, at All Seasons Arena. With $7,500 added per event the Badlands Circuit Finals is estimated to payout well in excess of $200K.

Each year-end high money winner, as well as each Circuit Finals Rodeo average champion in their event, will advance to the National Circuit Finals Rodeo, also known as the NFR Open, which takes place each July in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Earnings from the remaining Badlands Circuit Rodeos such as the $7,750-added Range Days in Rapid City and $4,000-added Dayton, Iowa, will be crucial in determining the final Badlands roster.

The Baddest in the Badlands

Bareback Riding

Ben Kramer, Max, ND, $13,506.98 Wild Will DeMontigny, Dunseith, ND, $12,934.57 Cole Gerhardt, Mandan, ND, $9,626.43 Kyle Bloomquist, Raymond, MN, $9,569.60 Carson Hildre, Velva, ND, $9,500.21 Garrett Shadbolt, Merriman, NE, $8,318.62 Tanner Jarrett, Belfield, ND, $7,083.53 Clay Jorgenson, Watford City, ND, $6,408.64 TJ Andrews, Bowman, ND, $5,443.90 Yellowhawk Arcoren, Blunt, SD, $5,411.12 Tyler Graf, Rozet, WY, $5,184.10 Dallas Hay, Taroom, QL, $3,169.93

Saddle Bronc Riding

Christopher Nelson, Lake Andes, SD, $12,021.56 Talon Elshere, Hereford, SD, $11,284.03 Cole Elshere, Faith, SD, $10,872.88 Holden Eisemann, Glenham, SD, $9,558.63 Damian Brennan, Injune, QL, $8,970.42 Garrett Long, Valentine, NE, $8,828.20 Kash Deal, Faith, SD, $8,722.67 John Thelen, Pierre, SD, $8,106.81 Cash Wilson, Whitewood, SD, $7,766.93 Jacob Kammerer, Philip, SD, $6,031.60 Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, SD, $4,692.48 Chase Kling, Belfield, ND, $4,492.41

Saddle bronc riding note: Thayne Elshere, brother to No. 2 ranked Talon, and cousin to No. 3 ranked Cole, sits just outside the top 12 in 13th with $3,979.52. All-Around hand Thayne is 11th in the bull riding standings.

Bull Riding

Riley Shippy, Colome, SD, $36,197.19 Mason Moody, Letcher, SD, $28,281.70 Jeff Bertus, Avon, SD, $15,681.60 Jestyn Woodward, Custer, SD, $12,827.49 Brody Nelson, Minot, ND, $9,411.52 Eli Higa, Wellfleet, NE, $8,122.70 Riggin Shippy, Colome, SD, $7,548.74 Taos Weborg, Gregory, SD, $7,215.96 Raile Joens, Eagle Butte, SD, $6,465.52 Teigan Gray, Eagle Butte, SD, $5,506.50 Thayne Elshere, Sturgis, SD, $5,353.08 Blaine Petersen, Tyler, MN, $4,914.14

Steer Wrestling

Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, NE, $17,358.86 Wynn Schaack, Wall, SD, $13,715.78 Rope Smith, Killdeer, ND, $11,781.29 Chance Grill, Mitchell, SD, $10,762.76 Sawyer Strand, Sioux Falls, SD, $10,056.47 Riley Reiss, Manning, ND, $9,944.96 Tyler Byrne, Martin, SD, $9,468.04 Cameron Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, $9,390.36 Joe Wilson, Martin, SD, $9,263.00 Justice Johnson, Bismarck, ND, $7,221.08 Taz Olson, Prairie City, SD, $6,546.77 Trey Bohmbach, Stanley, ND, $6,079.87

Steer wrestling note: Timed event hand Austin Hurlburt leads the Badlands All-Around standings with $34,608.77 in combined earnings from steer wrestling and tie-down roping.

Team Roping, Headers

Tucker McDaniel, Midland, SD, $16,743.54 Logan Olson, Flandreau, SD, $16,647.00 Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, SD, $16,452.68 Blair Lammers, Hartford, SD, $16,062.14 Trevor Olson, Mud Butte, SD, $15,672.61 Sage Burress, Isabel, SD, $12,483.57 Layne Carson, Grassy butte, ND, $11,370.24 Braden Pirrung, Hartford, SD, $11,135.33 Marty McPherson, Piedmont, SD, $9,629.59 Ryne Hutton, Boerne, TX, $8,779.35 Payton Pirrung, Hartford, SD, $8,512.87 J.B. Lord, Menoken, ND, $7,112.06

Team Roping, Heelers

Tyan Johnson, Sisseton, SD, $22,175.40 Cash Hetzel, Lemmon, SD, $16,743.54 Tel Sorenson, Watford City, ND, $16,461.64 Sern Weishaar, Belle Fourche, SD, $14,962.02 Jet Jensen, Belle Fourche, SD, $13,366.56 Riley Curuchet, Kaycee, WY, $10,834.30 Whit Kitchens, Mullin, TX, $8,779.35 Ed Shearer, Parshall, ND, $7,112.06 Tucker White, Hershey, NE, $6,996.42 Matt Zancanella, Aurora, SD, $6,525.30 Elliott Gourneau, Kennebec, SD, $6,521.72 Mason Okke, Glyndon, MN, $6,240.78

Heeling note: Logan Schliinz sits 13th with $6,227.03–just $13.75 out of reach. Standings leader Tyan Johnson had a hot run in July winning first in Wall, South Dakota, with Rance Bowden.

Tie-Down Roping

Grant Turek, St.Paul, NE, $20,694.14 Trey Young, Dupree, SD, $17,905.31 Ty Moser, Volga, SD, $17,311.89 Austin Hurlburt, Norfolk, NE, $17,249.91 Luke Mavity, Dickinson, ND, $13,269.02 Myles Kenzy, Iona, SD, $11,361.84 Rance Bowden, Belle Fourche, SD, $9,850.31 Steve Kuntz, North Branch, MN, $9,407.47 Justin Bridgeman, Binscarth, MB, $9,139.41 Thane Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $9,074.36 Grey Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, $8,979.64 Dalton Porch, Kadoka, SD, $8,190.92

Tie-down note: The Badlands CFR could be a family affair for the Lockhart clan. Barrel racing icon Lisa Lockhart's son Thane is 10th in the tie-down standings, while daughter Alyssa Allen is 10th in the barrel racing.

WPRA Barrel Racing

Summer Kosel, Glenham, SD, $16,786.37, 14 Lisa Lockhart, Oelrichs, SD, $15,341.61, 12 Heidi Gunderson, Murdock, MN, $15,195.71, 12 Hailey Kinsel, Cotulla, TX, $13,927.91, 15 Piper Cordes, Wall, SD, $13,166.18, 10 Emilee Pauley, Wall, SD, $9,470.00, 10 Jessica Routier, Buffalo, SD, $9,448.20, 12 Alyssa Gabrielson, Gary, SD, $9,440.78, 14 Siggy Scheid, Hazen, ND, $8,870.53, 21 Alyssa Allen, Oelrichs, SD, $8,724.86, 17 Keylee Zancanella, Aurora, SD, $8,080.46, 13 Raelin Jurgens, Parker, SD, $7,654.45, 5

Barrel Racing notes: No. 2 ranked Lisa Lockhart, the first $4 Million Dollar cowgirl in rodeo history, is in pursuit of her 20th National Finals Rodeo qualification and needs to get to just a few more circuit rodeos. No. 12-ranked Raelin Jurgens needs to get her rodeo count in according to the numbers included in the WPRA standings. Jurgens is 23rd in the world standings.

WPRA Breakaway Roping

Sierra Lee, Rhame, ND, $15,071.99, 14 Josie Mousel, Colman, SD, $11,956.81, 14 Samantha Fulton, Miller, SD, $9,057.95, 14 Morgan Lee, Rhame, ND, $8,653.29, 13 Sydney Theobold, Fort Pierre, SD, $7,806.35, 15 Jacque Peterson, Isabel, SD, $6,446.51, 10 Jenna Fulton, St Lawrence, SD, $6,439.35, 15 Teddi Morman, Glen Ullin, ND, $6,200.30, 12 Cedar Jandreau, Kennebec, SD, $5,847.09, 17 Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, SD, $5,678.42, 9 Kassie Kautzman, Walcott, ND, $5,648.74, 13 Amber Carson, Grassy Butte, ND, $5,351.42, 14

Steer Roping

Jess Tierney, Hermosa, SD, $5,632.25 Ora Taton, Rapid City, SD, $4,707.51 Zac Parrington, Hoyt, KS, $3,977.02 Tanner Stec, Bassett, NE, $2,972.78 Jade Lyon, Meadow, SD, $2,675.03 Brian Garr, Grandview, TX, $2,142.66 Daine McNenny, Hereford, SD, $1,839.39 Ryan Rochlitz, Pine Bluffs, WY, $1,412.70 Matthew Jones, Midland, SD, $856.73 Keo Wever, North Platte, NE, $757.01 Joel Evans, High River, AB, $754.08 Chris Reeves, Philip, SD, $157.71

Steer Roping note: The $10,000-added Badlands Steer Roping Circuit Finals take place August 14, 2026, in Deadwood, South Dakota, at the Deadwood Days of ‘76 Rodeo Arena.

Texas Tough

In Texas, prospective circuit finalists all have their eyes on the deadline date of September 13 in order to make it to the finals at Extraco Events Center, October 13-16 in Waco. Last year’s Texas CFR awarded payouts totaling $313,413.

Bareback Riding

Bradlee Miller, Huntsville, TX, $32,245.49 Rocker Steiner, Weatherford, TX, $31,408.18 out with injury Leighton Berry, Weatherford, TX, $29,238.24 Lane McGehee, Victoria, TX, $25,421.50 Luke Thrash, Stephenville, TX, $23,312.58 Brayze Schill, West Columbia, TX, $18,122.71 Kash Money Loyd, Rio Vista, TX , $16,513.91 Toby Deudney, Tumut, SW, $11,020.96 Cole Reiner, Buffalo, WY, $10,901.88 Matthew McLanahan, Canadian, TX, $9,875.33 Bodee Lammers, Tolar, TX, $7,693.32 Chad Rutherford, Hillsboro, TX, $7,559.85

Bareback riding note: World Champion Bareback Rider Rocker Steiner announced earlier this week that his return to competition following recovery from neck surgery would be delayed for a few more weeks. Steiner should make the TCFR barring further complications. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Kash Money Lloyd ranks 7th and is looking to have the kind of professional success that he experienced in the youth rodeo ranks. The Tarleton State rodeo athlete earned three consecutive Texas High School Rodeo Association bareback riding state championships.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Cooper Thatcher, Darbalara, SW, $19,813.78 Isaac Diaz, Desdemona, TX , $14,624.15 Darcy Wockner, Julia Creek, QL, $13,520.30 Gus Gaillard, Morse, TX, $13,169.99 Colt Gordon, Comanche, OK, $12,271.12 Will Pollock, Utopia, TX, $12,187.19 Blake Starrett, Poolville, TX, $12,053.64 Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, $11,155.59 Regan Lyons, Meandarra, QL, $10,708.41 Carson Neal, Pearsall, TX, $10,606.47 Hunter Greathouse, Santa Fe, TX, $9,103.09 Joe Macqueen, Millmerran, QL, $8,971.75

Saddle bronc riding note: At age 39 Isaac Diaz is the veteran among the saddle bronc riders with seven NFR qualifications to his credit. This season Diaz has won Texas Circuit rodeos in Helotes and Waco, as well as splitting first in Gladewater.

Bull Riding

Noah Lee, Mineral Wells, TX, $65,506.85 John Crimber, Decatur, TX, $42,695.21 T Parker, Winnie, TX, $33,736.95 19 Ethan Winckler, Winnie, TX, $25,777.51 Tristan Mize, Bryan, TX, $25,452.42 17 Qynn Andersen, Koumala, QL, $19,693.04 Jax Mills, Montgomery, TX, $16,310.71 Gavan Hauck, Bandera, TX, $12,902.32 Hayden Ferguson, Coldspring, TX, $12,572.72 Kaiden Loud, Kaufman, TX, $12,182.53 Cimarron Rucker, Liberty Hill, TX, $12,023.72 Dakota Hill, Bagwell, TX, $11,926.01

Bull riding notes: The TSCF will provide a nice prelude of what to expect of NFR bull riders since three of the top 12 are ranked solidly among the top 15 in the world. With an absolutely dominating season, 18-year-old Noah Lee is No. 1 in the world, while PBR World Champion John Crimber is No. 7, and Australian talent Qynn Andersen is 10th. T Parker sits outside the top 15 at No. 19, while Tristan Mize is 17th needing roughly $8,000 to catch 15th.

John Crimber | PBR

Steer Wrestling

Shane Frey, Duncan, OK, $20,088.53 Colin Fox, Manvel, TX, $18,951.58 Shof Shofner, Jasper, TX, $17,164.30 Trace Harris, Poth, TX, $16,305.97 Gavin Soileau, Bunkie, LA, $16,247.84 J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, $15,258.42 Cole Pugh, Jasper, TX, $14,862.30 Walt Arnold, Coleman, TX, $14,542.43 Garrett Oates, Ballinger, TX, $13,387.49 Rowdy Parrott, $13,123.99•Mamou, LA Travis Munro, Townsville, QL, $11,920.50 Cade Goodman, Burton, TX, $11,254.06

Team Roping, Headers

Tanner Tomlinson, Mineral Wells, TX, $41,325.60 Brenten Hall, Jay, OK, $33,700.75 Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL, $27,753.62 Korbin Rice, Hobbs, NM, $25,186.98 Joshua Torres, Miami, FL, $24,238.10 Clay Tryan, Billings, MT, $21,260.31 Forrest Fisher, Anderson, TX, $20,929.73 Manny Egusquiza, Stephenville, TX, $20,069.68 Clint Summers, Lake City, FL, $20,039.02 Colton Clayton, Needville, TX, $19,852.31 Bridger Ketcham, Stephenville, TX, $17,957.34 Conley Kleinhans, Montague, TX, $16,925.75

Team roping (header) note: $3.2 million cowboy Clay Tryan, 47, has an incredible 20 NFR qualifications to his credit. Tryan won the Bell County PRCA Rodeo in Belton, Texas, with his son, Brady.

Team Roping, Heelers

Ross Ashford, Lott, TX, $28,524.99 JC Flake, Milsap, TX, $27,753.62 Cooper Freeman, Carthage, MO, $25,186.98 Jake South, Albuquerque, NM, $24,238.10 Wesley Thorp, Stephenville, TX, $20,634.87 Kaden Profili, Jacksonville, TX, $20,178.34 Jade Corkill, Fallon, NV, $20,039.02 Daniel Braman, Refugio, TX, $19,660.73 Coleby Payne, Stephenville, TX, $18,651.10 Cody Egusquiza, Uvalde, TX, $17,780.78 Justin Delagarza, Freer, TX, $17,329.72 Kyler Kanady, Breckenridge, TX, $16,925.75

Team roping (heelers) note: In keeping with the theme of team roping legends who will make appearances at the TCFR, Jade Corkill, 38, is No. 7 in the standings. The earner of $2,899,637 in team roping owns three world championships in the heeling and has made 14 trips to the NFR.

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry, Mount Pleasant, TX, $39,140.84 Lane Webb, Byrdstown, TN, $24,213.95 Ryan Thibodeaux, Stephenville, TX, $24,157.52 Buck Calhoun, Richards, TX, $23,807.12 Sam Lewis, Amarillo, TX, $21,075.71 Lane Livingston, Seymour, TX, $19,587.85 Semaj Collins, Cleveland, TX, $19,433.47 Richard Newton, May, TX, $15,792.36 Cross Fulford, Moore Haven, FL, $14,485.34 Luke Coleman, Madisonville, TX, $14,258.91 Landyn Duncan, Weatherford, TX, $14,013.56 West Smith, Canton, TX, $13,636.20

Tie-down roping note: NFR qualifier John Douch, Huntsville, Texas, sits just $271 outside of 12th with $13,364.98. We wouldn’t count Douch out to make an end-of-season rally.

Kincade Henry | Fernando Sam-Sin

Steer Roping

Cole Patterson, Pawnee, OK, $44,921.47 Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, TX, $26,160.60 J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, TX, $24,761.54 Cody Lee, Gatesville, TX, $24,279.87 Slade Wood, Stephenville, TX, $19,276.34 Vin Fisher, Andrews, TX, $18,074.22 Ryan Willberg, Lott, TX, $17,506.48 Clay Long, Stephenville, TX, $15,333.35 Tyler Waters, Stephenville, TX, $14,209.75 Tony Reina, Wharton, TX, $14,017.64 Kyle Cauthorn, Poetry, TX, $10,144.76 Laramie Allen, Llano, TX, $9,043.67

WPRA Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry, Dublin, TX, $18,837.41, 4 rodeos Gracen Harman, Hempstead, TX, $18,655.19 Kaycee Killingsworth, Thrall, TX, $17,803.93, 36 Kristi Cole, Magnolia, TX, $17,465.76, 22 Morgan Addison, Wolfforth, TX, $17,282.30, 13 Julie Plourde, Krum, TX, $16,383.23, 22 Jimmie Smith, McDade, TX, $15,120.94, 31 Sydney Graham, Abilene, TX, $14,994.03, 13 Faith Nolte, Purmela, TX, $14,280.13, 36 Tricia Aldridge, Sanger, TX, $12,924.36, 8 Sissy Winn, Chapman Ranch, TX, $12,070.63, 22 Ashley Castleberry, Montgomery, TX, $11,405.38, 22

Barrel racing note: Known for her ability to gain high earnings despite super low rodeo counts, Texas standings leader Kassie Mowry will need to get to 11 more circuit rodeos in order to satisfy the circuit requirement of 15.

The incomparable Kassie Mowry and Force The Goodbye capturing their second consecutive RODEOHOUSTON Championship | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

WPRA Breakaway Roping

Jaci Hammons (R), Dublin, TX, $20,233.16, 16 Jackie Crawford, Stephenville, TX, $18,891.27, 16 Kirby Rawlinson(R), Waller, TX, $17,293.52, 30 Carlee Martinez, George West, TX, $15,996.08, 25 Jordi Edens-Mitchell, Gatesville, TX, $15,714.33, 17 Delani Kay Beatty, Hawley, TX, $13,845.19, 19 Amy Ohrt (R), Victoria, TX, $13,755.15, 16 Whitney Profili, Normangee, TX, $13,546.51, 33 Tibba Smith, Hobbs, NM, $13,397.83, 23 Jayme Marcrum (G), Springtown, TX, $13,374.38, 47 TiAda Gray, May, TX, $12,585.54, 21 Kayla Graham, Cameron, TX, $11,223.46, 14

Breakaway roping note: WPRA Gold card member and Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame inductee Jayme Marcum is the veteran of the breakaway roping field, which features three rookies.