Rookie Tie-Down Roping Sensation Kyan Wilhite Making His Mark in ProRodeo

Every rodeo season a new athlete steps into the ProRodeo arena for the first time and makes waves throughout the season. One rookie making a name for himself is tie-down roper Kyan Wilhite, as he sits at No. 1 in the race for the Resistol Rookie of the Year title and is looking to secure a trip to the National Finals Rodeo at No. 9 in the world standings.

Race For The Rookie Title

With $112,025 to his name, the cowboy leads the rookie standings by more than $24,000. That gap continues to grow too as Wilhite keeps cashing checks during his summer run. His rookie year has been quite impressive, as he’s pulled in seven rodeo titles, including the PRCA Permit Finals to kick off the season back in October 2025 and, most recently, the War Bonnet Round Up at the end of July.

Wilhite has been making moves all season to find himself at the Thomas & Mack Arena. He has a slew of runs in the seven-second range, putting him right in the running against some of the top competitors in the sport.

His fastest run of the season happened just a few weeks ago at the Bozeman Stampede where he earned himself a second place finish thanks to a blazing run of 7.1 seconds. While it wasn’t enough to pull in the win, Wilhite is proving time and time again he can keep pace with the veterans ahead of him.

NFR in Sight

This cowboy is the only rookie in the top 15 right now, and is at a solid place at No. 9. While he will have to battle until the end to secure his spot, no other rookie is shining quite like he is in the tie-down arena. It’s worth noting that he has some very impressive runs at some of the season’s biggest events, including a round one win at California Rodeo Salinas and a second place finish during round three at the Calgary Stampede.

Doing so well on a stage of that size is impressive for a rookie to say the least and if anything, Wilhite has marked himself as one to watch as his career progresses. His biggest check of the year came from the Reno Rodeo where his quick 7.2-second run earned him over $7,000 and a round two win.

With such a strong lead in the race for the rookie title, Wilhite is making a solid campaign to take home the crown. Not many rookies have the chance to head to Las Vegas their first year in ProRodeo but this cowboy is defying the odds as he continues to push for a higher place in the world standings and take a chance at earning the world champion title.