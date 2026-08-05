Dodge City Roundup Champions Crowned on the Way to NFR

The Dodge City Roundup Rodeo in Dodge City, Kansas, is one of the best rodeos in the Prairie Circuit and, quite honestly, is known to be a “must-stop” on the list for contestants traveling the road trying to make the National Finals Rodeo.

From July 29 through August 2, Dodge City was a full-on cowboy town. The influx of contestants brought five days of top-notch action to the arena.

With a total payoff in excess of $450,000, cowboys and cowgirls gathered great checks in their pursuit of the goals.

Dodge City Roundup Rough Stock Champions

Hudson Bolton | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The bareback riders put on quite a show for the rodeo fans. In the long round, it was Cole Reiner with his 89.5-point ride on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Terry that took the top spot. Tim O’Connell matched that exact score in the finals on Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire for the win. Overall, though, the 2022 World Champion Jess Pope bested them all. His 176 points on two head took the average win for $4,132.

Skinny Parsons from Springdale, Arkansas, was the champion saddle bronc rider in the long round. He took on Double J Rodeo Company’s Miss Charcoal and won with 88.5 points. The finals was a true battle with Colorado’s Waitley Sharon coming out on top with a 90.5 points.

The average was split between three talented cowboys with a total score of 172.5. Brody Cress, Waitley Sharon and Dane McPhail all left with $3,255.

Colorado Kid Mackey racked up 171 points on two bulls to be able to claim the championship. Hudson Bolton was 89.5 points in the long round for the win on Rafter G Rodeo’s Riser and Braxton Whitesell took top honors in the finals with a 89.

Roundup Timed Event Champions

J.D. Struxness | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the timed events, contestants get two full rounds and then come back into the finals to determine who the three head champions will be.

The steer wrestling champion ended up being seven-time NFR qualifier and world champion J.D. Struxness. He threw three steers down in 12.6 seconds with Rowdy Parrott behind him at 13.4.

In the team roping the youngsters of Tyler Tryan and Nicky Northcott overtook the field with their 16.7 seconds total. Their work earned $5,905 each.

The tie-down ropers put together some solid runs to earn the wins and big checks. James Collins Jr. won round one with an 8.1. Sam Lewis blazed through a run with 7.2 seconds for the round two win. All total though, Joel Harris was the best. He picked up a check for $6,423 for the average win.

In the barrel race, young gun Loralee Ward won round one on her way to trying to make her first NFR. She stopped the clock at 17.01. The second round got even faster when Makenzie Mayes turned in a 16.92. Mayes set the pattern on fire in the finals for the win and with that run she also earned the overall win.

Of course, the fastest event in the rodeo was the breakaway. Madison Outhier roped three calves in 8.6 seconds and for that talented effort, she was paid $4,042. Rylee George was right behind her with a total of 9.2 seconds on three.