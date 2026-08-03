Athlete of the Week: Cash Robb Strikes Gold at Utah Days of ’47

Altamont, Utah cowboy Cash Robb has continued to keep himself in a great position to qualify for his second NFR with some big wins across the United States. From his home state of Utah to the bright lights of Nashville, Robb has been successful this season in many different rodeo setups.

Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo

The Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo presents winners with some of the most original prizes in rodeo. Gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to athletes for first through third place at the Days of ’47 Arena on July 25.

In the first round of his bracket at Salt Lake City, Robb placed second with a 4.3-second run. A 4.9 in round two tied him for fourth place and shot him to second in the average with 9.2 seconds on two head for Bracket Three, helping Robb advance to the Gold Medal Round.

Robb won the first gold medal of his career after throwing his steer down in 3.7 seconds, winning not only the gold medal but also $18,000.

California Rodeo Salinas

Rodeo Salinas may have started off at a slower pace for Robb, but he quickly turned that around. Although he didn't place in the top 8 of the first two rounds, the 2024 NFR average champion stayed consistent enough to reach the finals at Rodeo Salinas. He won the finals with a run of 7.1 seconds and placed fourth in the average with 27 seconds across three head.

Biggest Season Wins

The number three-ranked steer wrestler in the 2026 standings has made his way to that position thanks to some large rodeo wins. Over Cowboy Christmas, Robb claimed the top spot at one of the highest-paying single-run rodeos of the year. He won the Cody Stampede Rodeo with a lightning-fast run of 3.6 seconds, adding $8,319 to his season earnings.

Robb also had success at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville, Tennessee. After three rounds of competition, Robb won the average with 13.6 seconds, winning $7,550 across that weekend. Another significant win came from his home state at the Strawberry Days Rodeo in Pleasant Grove, Utah, where Robb threw his steer in 3.9 seconds.

World Standings

With just two months left in the regular season, Robb sits in third place for the PRCA World Standings with $111,855.92. He is also ranked within the top four of the Cinch Playoff Series Standings with 760 points, looking to make a trip to Sioux Falls as he continues his quest for the 2026 NFR.