Athlete of the Week: Haven Meged Wins Just Under $16,000 Across Six Days

Miles City, Montana native Haven Meged made the most of his week in Kansas, Idaho, and Colorado, where he racked up just over $15,800 in six days.

Meged's Winning Ways

The 7x NFR qualifier kicked off his weekend as the only tie-down roper with a sub-eight-second run in Abilene, Kansas. His 7.8-second run during the slack at the Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo shot him to first place, where he held the lead throughout the entire rodeo to win $4,275.

Meged continued his winning streak at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo. During Friday's performance in Preston, Idaho, Meged tied his calf down in another 7.8-second run, resulting in a three-way tie for first place with Quade Hiatt and Tom Simpson. Each cowboy added an additional $4,449 to their weekend earnings. To cap off his weekend, Meged also placed at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo with a run of 8.9 seconds.

Dodge City Roundup Rodeo

One of Kansas's largest rodeos of the year wrapped up its 50th year of competition on August 2. During the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo, Meged placed sixth in the average with 28.1 seconds across three rounds of competition in Dodge City. In the first round, he won third with an 8.9, bringing him back to the performance for Round 2.

Meged made a solid run in the second round, tying his calf in 10.4 seconds, which qualified him for the final round. In the finals, the 2019 World Champion made a solid run of 8.8 seconds to place third, bringing his Dodge City earnings to $6,125.

Haven Meged | Nathan Meyer Photography

Montana Circuit Rodeos

With Montana rodeos just starting to ramp up, Meged is aiming for his seventh Montana circuit year-end title. As of August 3, he has won $8,910.26 in his circuit, where he sits fourth in the standings. He currently leads the Mizzoula Stampede with a 9.1-second run and sits second at the Bear Paw Roundup in Chinook with another 9.1.

Where Does Meged Stand?

With only two months left in the season, Meged has placed himself in a favourable spot as he pursues his eighth consecutive trip to the NFR. He currently sits in fourth place with $155,823 to his name this season. Meged also sits eighth in the Playoff Series standings with 734.5 points, as he aims for his fourth trip to Sioux Falls for the CINCH Playoffs.