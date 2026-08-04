Kashton Ford Continues Push For First NFR After That Famous Preston Night Rodeo Win

The 2026 rodeo season is hitting its peak as the big summer rodeos are coming to an end and athletes are looking at just two months to earn as much money as they can. Bareback rider Kashton Ford is seizing the moment at No. 14 in the world standings as he took home the win at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, hoping to secure his place in the top 15.

Ford's Second Rodeo Win

The cowboy has secured $97,145 so far this season, and this most recent win will surely help him. Ford stepped into the arena in Preston, Idaho over the weekend, and came out on top thanks to one of his best rides of the season. Ford pulled in 86.5 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's No Flakin Excuse and a check of $4,759 to add to his prize pot.

Ford was up against some heavy hitters at this rodeo, so taking home the win could be huge for his momentum heading towards the end of the regular season. Ford beat out Cooper Cooke (No. 5) who tied for the third-place spot, and Keenan Hayes (No. 6), who landed in a tie for fifth. A win like this just proves that Ford is one to watch this season.

Early Season Momentum

Prior to the win in Idaho, the cowboy out of Sturgis, South Dakota is having a dream season. Ford has yet to secure a National Finals Rodeo qualification since joining ProRodeo in 2024, and this year could be his first trip to the Thomas & Mack arena.

Early in the season, Ford found himself flushed with cash after a win at the CINCH World's Toughest Rodeo in Nevada. He earned his biggest check of the season at just over $7,000. He also pulled in a round one win at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.

As the season barrels toward the finish line, Ford will have to put in the work if he wants to stay in the top 15. As of right now, Mason Stuller (No. 15) is only $6,000 away from surpassing Ford and he is over $12,000 away from Wacey Schalla in No. 13. So, as time runs out, Ford has to end the season strong in order to take that career-defining trip to Las Vegas.

Other winners from That Famous Preston Night Rodeo include:

Steer wrestling: 1. (tie) Trisyn Kalawaia, Justin Shaffer and Matt Watson, 4.2 seconds, $3,084 each

Team roping: 1. J.C. Yeahquo/Logan Moore, 4.4 seconds, $4,567 each

Saddle bronc riding: 1. (tie) Chase Brooks, on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Sadie's Brew, and Tanner Butner, on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Vain Reflections, 86 points, $4,160 each

Tie-down roping: 1. (tie) Quade Hiatt, Haven Meged and Tom Simpson, 7.8 seconds, $4,449 each

Barrel racing: 1. Michelle Alley, 16.92 seconds, $4,398

Bull riding: * 1. Kade Madsen, 90 points on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Buzz Light Year, $4,903