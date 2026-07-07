Iconic Cody Stampede Offers Big Payouts During Cowboy Christmas Run

The Cody Stampede in Cody, Wyo. is one of the most iconic rodeos of the Fourth of July professional rodeo run. As always, the big paydays from this event will make a drastic impact on the World Standings as the race to the 2026 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) intensifies.

With less than three months remaining in the season, every dollar is becoming increasingly important to these athletes. The races are heating up and it looks like we may see some of the tightest races we have ever seen, in all events.

The veterans are not backing down and the rookies have come on strong, so it will be an exciting summer as they battle it out to make the top 15 and earn their seats inside the Thomas & Mack.

Bareback Riding

With an 88.5-point ride on Frontier Rodeo's Breaking News, Leighton Berry banked an impressive $11,703 for the bareback riding championship.

Steer Wrestling

By three-tenths of a second, Cash Robb captured the steer wrestling win and $8,319 for his 3.6-second run.

Team Roping

Adding to their incredible partnership together, Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira stopped the clock at 4.1 seconds, earning $8,527 each.

Saddle Bronc Riding

With a huge score of 91 points, Shorty Garrett teamed up with Double J Rodeo Company's Talkin Smack, for a $11,477 payday and the victory in saddle bronc riding.

Tie-Down Roping

Canadian cowboy, 23-year-old Stran Dunham, earned his first major professional rodeo win of the season in a big way. His 7.5-second run topped the rodeo for an $8,989 payday. Now No. 34 in the World Standings, the win could help him build crucial momentum as he seeks his first NFR qualification.

Breakaway Roping

If your last name was Williams, the Cody Stampede was apparently the place to be. Joey Williams, Cadee Williams, Hali Williams, and Summer Williams all stopped the clock at 2.1 seconds. Though these cowgirls are not all related, they did each earn $7,442 for a four-way “double W” — what we are going to call “the Williams win.”

Barrel Racing

One of the most epic stories to come out of Cowboy Christmas was the barrel racer who topped the Cody Stampede. At 76 years young, Lanita Peirce has been having an outstanding season. With a speedy run of 17.06 seconds, she earned the $11,308 win against a field of the most elite horses and riders competing today.

Bull Riding

Noah Lee has had an outstanding week and added to it with a tie in Cody. He and Tristen Hutchings both scored 91 points to split the win, each banking $10,313.