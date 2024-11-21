Ball Goes Hale on the Red in Fifteen Seconds for Six Figure Payday in Guthrie
There is no excitement quite like the $uper$takes during the Barrel Futurities of America World Championship in Guthrie, OK at the Lazy E Arena. Each year, 60 horses are nominated roughly six weeks out from the event. Not only do the horses have to be chosen well in advance, they are 3-year-olds who have never before competed. While the futurity season officially begins on November 15, the horses competing in the $uper$takes cannot have made a competition run prior to the event.
The stands are always packed and barrel racers across the country tune in on the webcast to see which duo will earn $100,000 for their trip around the cans. This year, the showing was outstanding, as usual. These horses are incredibly brave and confident with their riders, because the noise and energy for the $uper$takes is unmatched throughout the week. Some horses may have moments where they do not shine as brightly as they are capable, but we know that those teams are just beginning their careers and they have many chances to right the ship. Many of the horses who ran tonight will have a shot at redemption in the Juvenile race, beginning tomorrow.
Ultimately, it was William Ball and Red As Hale taking the win in the $uper$takes. Ball purchased the filly when she was just two weeks old from Joleen Hales, who owns her sire, Streaking Ta Fame. Ball explained in his interview that he has entered the pole bending on the mare, who has clocked multiple 19-second runs, including a 19.3. For those who don't know, a 20-second pole run is FAST. A 19.3 is the kind of fast that makes your eyes water and leaves a small breeze in your wake.
Ball and the filly did not waste any space around any of their turns tonight and when they wrapped the second barrel, Ball briefly let go of his reins and touched the barrel to make sure it was going to stay up. Despite her young age, she stayed on track and ran straight and true to the third. In the interview, Ball stated, "The third barrel- it's just 'don't fall off' on that one!"
Tara Carr placed 7th in the $uper$takes in 2023 and was the only recurring name in the top 12 from last year to this year. She was aboard Cant Be Beat for the Reserve Championship. Carr explained in the interview, "Moses" was destined to be sold, but rubbed his mane and tail out and owner, Bennette Little, held onto the colt, who ultimately ended up in training with Carr. She explained how the energy in the building during this event cannot be replicated and how she prayed for Moses to be bold. The Shawne Bug Leo son was certainly bold in his run, less than .05 seconds off the leader, Ball, for a $35,000 payday.
Horse (Sire x Dam x Dam's Sire), Rider, Time, Winnings
- Red As Hale (Streaking Ta Fame x Designer Diamond x Designer Red), William Ball 15.328 $100,000
- Cant Be Beat (Shawne Bug Leo x MS Diamond For You x Tres Seis), Tara Carr 15.374 $35,000
- Thunderstruck Lane (The Goodbye Lane x Shawne Fame x Dash Ta Fame), Brandon Cullins 15.481 $23,000
- Dials A Tiger (KB El Tigre x ThisDialsARose x Roosters Fame), John Ressler 15.499 $15,000
- HP Hot Rod (Dash Ta Fame x Rods Last Ladybug x Sharp Rodney), Ashley Schafer 15.504 $14,000
- WR Kingdom Of Heaven (JL Dash Ta Heaven x WR Frenchmans Faith x Frenchmans Guy), Kortney Kizer 15.527 $12,000
- FamousUnderPressure (No Pressure On Me x UR Famous Lu x UR One Famous Rebel), Mitzi Duke 15.570 $11,000
- Speakezze (Blazin Jetolena x First Seis Tres x Tres Seis), Kylie Weast 15.602 $10,000
- SS John Gotti (Winners Version x Iza Starr x Sixes Royal), Andre Coelho $9,000
- GamblingSlick (Slick By Design x HMB SoonToBe Famous x Dash Ta Fame), Ceri Ward $8,000
- My Kisses Are Lucky (Lucky Wonder Horse x KissKiss BangBang x Dash Ta Fame), Brittany Tonozzi $7,000
- Seis Vanila Shots RC (Tres Seis x Dash Ta Vanila x Dash Ta Fame), Lance Graves $6,000
