Bareback Rider Myles Carlson Earns Battle Born Broncs Win After Career Best Ride

A young cowboy out of Evanston, Wyoming is making waves in the arena right now as he picked up his biggest win of his career at Battle Born Broncs in Fallon, Nevada. Myles Carlson is up against some of the best cowboys in the game, and his 87-point ride not only gave him the title in Nevada but put him on the map.

Carlson Reaching For First NFR Qualification

Since joining the PRCA in 2023, Carlson has been unranked season after season but now it seems he is coming back this season with a vengeance as he took down the likes of Tanner Aus, Bradlee Miller and Mason Stuller, all of which are sitting in the top 15 in the world standings right now.

The rodeo, part of the Rank 45 Xtreme Broncs Series, allowed for some big names on the ticket. These bareback riders did not come to play as the scores remained close throughout the event. Ultimately, Carlson’s 87-point ride on Lyin Hostage from Burch Rodeo not only gave him the win but it was also the highest scoring ride of his career.

Aus gave him a run for his money, but fell short with an 86.5-point ride, and Clayton Biglow took third with an 86-point ride. While things were neck and neck heading into the finals, Carlson proved he has what it takes to hang with the best of the best.

This marks his first ever PRCA career win and earned him his biggest check of the season at $8,009. Despite remaining unranked even after this win, Carlson has hopefully gained some confidence that he can ride throughout the summer.

Small Wins Early in the Season

Prior to this, his biggest win came from Round 3 of the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, where he snagged a second-place finish and $2,202. It’s here that there was a shift in the way Carlson has been riding and that hard work is now paying off.

According to PRCA Sports News, Carlson didn’t initially plan on competing in Nevada, but after noticing a few turnouts on the roster, he came in as a walk-up replacement. What he didn’t know was that this last-minute decision would lead to the biggest win of his career.

Looking ahead, Carlson is a long way off from earning a spot at the National Finals Rodeo come December, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be done. He has qualified twice to the Mountain States Circuit Finals, but is now setting his sights on a bigger goal, heading to Las Vegas.

Hopefully momentum builds quickly for the young cowboy heading into the summer months and he can cash in in a big way before the end of the regular season.