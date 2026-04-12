The American Rodeo Semi-Finals Has First Set of Qualified Contestants

The American Rodeo changed lives and certainly upped the game when it came onto the scene in 2014. Twelve years later, the dreams are still being chased, and lives are still being changed.

The American Rodeo East Regional Finals have concluded, and from what started with over 100 contestants in many of the rosters, the field has been whittled to just five.

In the timed events, it took three stellar runs, while in the rough stock, it was two, but nonetheless, the contestants who trudged their way through to a semi-finals spot certainly earned it.

Contestants advancing to the semi-finals will have to make their way to Arlington, Texas on May 22 to compete against the top advancers from each region. Out of these 15, only five will get to ride into Globe-Life Field May 23 and try their hand at $2 million against the top five contestants in the world.

Who Earned the Right to Move On to Semi-Finals Round

In the bareback riding fans will be excited to see the first million dollar winner of the American Rodeo. Richmond Champion was among the top five moving on.

Tilden Hooper

Tanner Aus

Richmond Champion

Chett Deitz

Bodee Lammers

The breakaway ropers were consistently fast all throughout the competition in Kentucky, where it took a one-second run to place in the top five in the second round. These five ladies were consistent and fast and will move on:

Emmry Edwards

Rickie Fanning

Lydia Townson

Kelsie Domer

Beau Peterson

The list of team ropers was full of NFR qualifiers, so there was no letting up or playing it safe here. The top five teams to advance:

Luke Brown/Buddy Hawkins

Owen Gillespie/Cole Walker

Clay Smith/Coleby Payne

Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin

Cory Kidd/Carson Johnson

The saddle bronc riding list contained some of the best in the world, and some of those will have to find another way to qualify because they didn’t make the top 5. Those who scored high enough in the finals were:

Ryder Sanford

Dawson Hay

Ben Andersen

Layton Green

Kole Ashbacher

Dawson Hay | Nathan Meyer Photography

Two steer wrestlers who made it to the finals through the redemption round had their chance pay off. They will be headed to Texas to the semi-finals:

Tristan Martin

Gavin Soileau

Bridger Anderson - redemption round

Shane Frey

Clayton Culligan - redemption round

The fastest times of the entire weekend in the tie-down roping occurred in the finals. These top cowboys found a way to move on:

Bryce Derrer

Cason Kingsbury

Andrew Burks

Cole Clemons

Zack Jongbloed

The barrel racing could come down to a battle of the “littles”. There are two young cowgirls in the ranks who are sure enough tough enough to go home as the $2 million winners. Both Dusky Lynn Hall and Tabitha Dyal made the cut.

Dusky Lynn Hall - 12 years old

Randee Prindle

Missy Jean Etheridge

Tabitha Dyal - 10 years old

Bayleigh Choate

The bull riding only had three qualified rides, so very unofficially Rodeo On SI assumes that they will be the only contestants to advance to the semi-finals.