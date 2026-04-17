Professional Rodeo Athletes Transition to Spring Rodeos Out West

With the lucrative Texas Swing concluded, professional rodeo athletes have begun to travel West. Three rodeos in Arizona, Nevada, and California drew top talent recently.

Oakdale Saddle Club Rodeo - Oakdale, Calif.

California athletes brought the heat in Oakdale, with multiple California Circuit Champions claiming wins.

The 2019 World Champion Bareback Rider, Clayton Biglow, makes his home in Clements, Calif. An eight-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Biglow has been battling hard to earn his spot back inside the Thomas and Mack. He claimed a $2,775 win with his 83-point ride aboard Four Star Rodeo's Big Star.

Another California cowboy, Bailey Small, made waves in the 2025 season. Hailing from McArthur, Small earned the saddle bronc riding win with an 85-point ride on Four Star Rodeo's Toodaloo for $2,876.

Colton Suther of Palo Cedro claimed a big win in the tie-down roping, with a time of 18.4 seconds on two head.

In barrel racing, Kathy Petska of Turlock earned the $2,775 win with her 18.10-second run.

The Kingsman Andy Devine PRCA Rodeo - Kingman, Ariz.

Sticking with the theme of circuit standouts succeeded over the weekend, Turqoise Circuit athletes performed incredibly well in Kingman, Ariz.

Katelyn Scott of Odessa, Texas, qualified for her first NFR in 2025, where she and her palomino gelding “Peanut Seed” won over the hearts of countless rodeo fans. Scott is pursuing her second NFR qualification, and her 17.33-second run earned the win in Kingman.

Riding Honeycutt Rodeo's Brahman Bob, New Mexico cowboy Scottie Knapp scored 80 points and earned the $2,432 win.

Clark County Fair & Rodeo - Logandale, Nev.

Stetson Wright | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

Undoubtedly the highest payouts of the weekend came from the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, where former World Champions and NFR hopefuls banked big.

Continuing his legendary comeback tour from an injury that could have easily ended his young career, Stetson Wright dominated in Logandale. He earned the All-Around Cowboy title, with earnings in both of his events.

Steer wrestler Trisyn Kalawaia is pursuing his first NFR qualification and after banking nearly $10,000 in Logandale, he will skyrocket up the World Standings.

One of the most consistent and steady-tempered teams in the sport, Derrick Begay and Colter Todd have their own style and approach to team roping. That consistency paid off, earning them a round win, a round placing, and the Average win. The pair earned just under $10,000 each.

The lion’s share of Stetson Wright’s earnings came from his saddle bronc riding win. With an outstanding 90-point ride on Legacy Pro Rodeo's Kracken Whiskey, he earned $8,770.