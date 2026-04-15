PRCA and John Deere Announce Partnership in Safe Arena Dirt Initiative

In an exciting announcement, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and John Deere, the agricultural machinery manufacturer, shared that they have teamed up for a new initiative in 2026.

Safe ground conditions have become one of the most heavily discussed topics in rodeo, particularly at the elite level of competition. Unlike other professional sports, held in sport-specific, immaculately maintained multi-million-dollar stadiums, rodeos are often held in arenas and venues that host just a handful of events per year.

Preparing dirt for high-level competition is not always a simple process. Especially in cases where an arena has been unused for a period of time, the ground needs extensive time and, in many cases, consideration from a ground expert. Sometimes, common sense applies, and other times, even the most well-intended efforts do not yield the results committees hope for.

In these instances, collaboration and communication amongst all parties are key to resolving the situation and hopefully, avoiding similar issues in the future.

Adequate knowledge and time spent working through the correct steps can ensure a smooth production, with safe conditions for all competitors. While we most often hear ground discussions in the context of barrel racing, safe ground conditions are crucial for all rodeo events.

The ground needs to be able to hold big maneuvers from bucking stock, provide an adequate cushion for the cowboys who ride them, and support hard stops and fast turns in roping events. Hopefully, through this new initiative, associations and rodeo committees can work together to further improve ground conditions as a whole.

The Safe Arena Dirt Initiative

Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi | Nathan Meyer Photography

PRORODEO shared the following:

"The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), in partnership with John Deere, is proud to announce the launch of the Safe Arena Dirt Initiative, a new effort focused on enhancing arena ground conditions to support the safety and performance of both athletes and livestock.



As part of this initiative, rodeo committees are invited to participate in a brief email survey designed to gather insights on current ground practices and needs. Participation in the survey could lead to a chance to receive a financial incentive to help implement and improve arena ground programs. This initiative underscores a shared commitment to advancing safety standards and promoting best practices across the sport of rodeo."

As this is a new effort in 2026, many individuals at the local level may not be familiar with the Safe Arena Dirt Initiative. If you know anyone on your local PRCA rodeo committee, encourage them to participate in the email survey. Collaboration on this topic has proven effective and will undoubtedly help further the sport in positive ways.