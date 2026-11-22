Slowing down was not an option from Owen Brouillette’s perspective.

After some middling results in August, the St. Francisville, La., bareback rider got things going in September, starting with a runner-up finish in the opening round of the Ellensburg (Wash.) Rodeo. From there, the top five showings kept coming, along with some solid earnings.

By the time it was all over, Brouillette had stacked up more than $10,000 in prize money over the final month of the 2026 regular season.

And he wasn’t about to let that momentum slip away.

As the 2027 schedule started, Brouillette kept riding, resulting in a huge victory for the average title at the Southeastern Circuit Finals in Davie, Fla., last weekend.

“That was kind of my goal in October to keep going. I finally got some stuff turned around going right obviously in September and finished the year pretty strong,” Brouillette said. ‘I didn’t really want to go home, so I just stayed out here and tried to capitalize on some of those early rodeos when maybe some of those other guys are going home after the summer and taking a break. There’s still some pretty good money out here to be won.”

Before making it down the Sunshine State for the circuit finale, Brouillette picked up money at five of the six events he competed at in October.

After about a month of downtime, he jumped back into the arena looking for a big showing in the circuit finals. The entire weekend was a showcase in building to the pinnacle moment.

He settled for third in the opening round before taking runner-up on his second ride in night two. In the finals, Brouillette put it all together, going for 81 points against Generations Pro Rodeo bucking horse Operation Rodeo. The outcome not only won the round but also sealed his spot atop the average. He finished with 236 points on three head, seven points better than runner-up Connor Griffith.

“I just tried to max them out and do the best I could with what I could each night. I just took it round by round,” Brouillette said. “I kind of drew progressively better. I was able to finish it off Sunday on a good note. I knew I had a good chance to win the round that day.”

Brouillette’s run at the Southeastern Circuit Finals yielded a $6,286 payday, giving him almost $11,300 in earnings towards the 2027 campaign. That total is essentially a third of what he picked up last season ($37,503), which netted him a second straight appearance inside the top 50 of the PRCA World Standings.

At the last circuit finals, he finished runner-up in the average and the year-end standings, but earned a trip to the NFR Open as Luke Thrash won both categories. Brouillette picked up round money at the Colorado Springs event in 2026 and is hoping to make even more noise this July.

His first two years traversing the country have been a good learning experience. Brouillette has seen what it takes to be competitive against ProRodeo’s best, how to schedule himself and what he needs to do to take the next step forward.

In year three, those are lessons he intends to capitalize on. And with a solid pile of earnings already in his ledger, his goals for the coming year are squarely focused on making a move into the PRCA’s top 15 with a trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo next December.

“I’ve seen a lot of guys where that third year they changed it up, turned it up and it seems like that third year is where it really clicks for a lot of guys,” Brouillette said. “I feel like I’m off to a good start and just ready to keep it rolling.”