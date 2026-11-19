Every rodeo athlete in the country has a goal to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) at the end of every PRCA season. Saddle bronc rider Ryder Sanford did so back in 2023 and now he’s battling his way through the world standings with hopes to do so again in 2027.

Sanford’s PRCA Career

After finishing at No. 20 in the world last season, Sanford is on a mission to find his way back up the rankings. He hasn’t earned a qualification in nearly four years, marking this as a crucial season for him to pick it back up.

2023 was this cowboy’s rookie year, and he was the breakout star of the season. With a total of $154,703 earned that year, Sanford finished at No. 11 in the world when it was all said and done, marking him as one to watch in the future.

Sanford was hit hard in 2024, missing the NFR by one spot, landing at No. 16 and since then he’s struggled to work his way back to the top. He’s been pushing himself, and slowly but surely he’s now sitting at No. 12 in the 2027 world standings nearly two months into the new season.

In 2026, Sanford started the season off strong, pulling in his first win of the season at the Southeastern Circuit Finals. He went on to win only one other rodeo at the Homestead Championship Rodeo. Unfortunately for the cowboy, he was hit with a setback in May when he was injured at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, which caused him to undergo surgery to repair a lower abdomen tendon avulsion.

Setbacks Lead To Comebacks

This injury happened at the worst time for the cowboy as he was freshly back from another injury sustained in 2025 when broke his leg during the final push of the season. After a couple years of hardship, Sanford is back and healthy as ever, ready to take on the challenge that the ProRodeo arena has to offer.

Already in the 2027 season, Sanford is making his mark. He’s competed at seven rodeos, securing his first title at the 13th Annual Arcadia Fall Rodeo in early October with an 85-point ride for nearly $3,000. Sanford continues to ride with that momentum as he’s pulled in a check at nearly every rodeo he’s competed in, putting him at $10,696 already earned this season.

As of now, Sanford is competing at the San Antonio Rodeo Qualifier where he sits at No. 4 in the average and is only looking to climb.

It’s clear that this cowboy is coming for vengeance this season and if he can stay away from injuries, Sanford might be a name up in lights at the Thomas & Mack Arena come 2027.