The ladies of barrel racing have longevity like nearly no other athlete in rodeo. These cowgirls fight their way to the top of the leaderboard for sometimes decades at a time, and now one name is making headlines once again 20 years after her barrel racing journey began.

Taylor Carver

Barrel racer Taylor Carver stepped into a professional arena for the first time at just 11 years old, and she defied all odds by winning her first NBHA (National Barrel Horse Association) Open 1D World Championship. Now, she continues to set the standard as she is making waves in the arena once again.

At the beginning of November, Carver pulled into the 2026 National Barrel Horse Association (NBHA) Open 1D World Championship and proved she still has what it takes to be a world champion. She showed up in Perry, Georgia with one goal in mind; to win.

Together with her main mount, FIRED UP ON VODKA, Carver blazed into the arena as the last rider of the competition. The duo delivered big time when it was all said and done, as they crossed the finish line in just 14.22-seconds, securing the world champion title and setting a new arena record.

WPRA Career

While the win was a full circle moment for the cowgirl, she didn’t stop there. She’s now gunning for her first chance at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in the WPRA. While she competes every season, she has yet to find herself at the top of the leaderboard, but this could be the season that changes everything.

Carver continues to be on a roll this year, just a week after her NBHA success she turned around and pulled in the title at the PRCA sanctioned Southeastern Circuit Finals in Davie, Florida. She’s now on the ride through the world standings, with the chance to earn a trip to the NFR next year.

Her speed remained consistent in Florida as it did in Georgia. Carver clinched all three round wins, with her fastest run being in round three at 14.59 seconds. Not a single run of hers ran over that 16-second mark. Carver pulled in the average title with 44.18 seconds on three head, earning her a check for $8,357.

With plenty of time to go in the 2027 regular rodeo season, Carver is clearly setting herself up for success while she can. With her speed, it’s only a matter of time before this cowgirl sees her name up in lights at the Thomas & Mack Arena.