Full 2026 Hondo Rodeo Phoenix Lineup, Schedule and How to Watch
The rodeo has arrived in downtown Phoenix. Cowboy hats could be seen all over the Phoenix Suns crowd, and now it is time for them to take over the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Hondo Rodeo Fest begins on Friday evening at Chase Park and it will bring together some of professional rodeo’s biggest names for three nights of intense competition.
Up for grabs is $1 million in prize money and the World Champions have arrived to take a swing at gathering their piece of it.
Here is everything you need to know about the schedule, how to watch and the full contestant lineup.
How to Watch the 2026 Hondo Rodeo Fest
The Hondo Rodeo Fest is offering a livestream through its official website. Fans can find the stream at TheHondoRodeo.com/live, that should take you to a YouTube video player for the Phoenix event.
The rodeo festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time each night, which is 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central.
Of course, the best way to capture all the action would be in person. Doors open at 5 p.m. local time.
2026 Hondo Rodeo Schedule and Concert Lineup
Friday, November 13
- Rodeo: 6 p.m. MST
- Concerts: Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw
Saturday, November 14
- Rodeo: 6 p.m. MST
- Concerts: Turnpike Troubadours and Blake Shelton
Sunday, November 15
- Rodeo: 6 p.m. MST
- Concerts: Lynyrd Skynyrd and Parker McCollum
The Hondo Street Fest begins at noon each day where spectators can find food, shopping and additional live entertainment outside of Chase Field.
Tickets to the event include admission to the rodeo and both concerts on the selected night.
Full 2026 Hondo Rodeo Fest Contestant List
Bareback Riding
- Jacob Lees
- Jess Pope
- Bradlee Miller
- Kade Sonnier
- Leighton Berry
- RC Landingham
- Cooper Cooke
- Keenan Hayes
- Sam Peterson
Steer Wrestling
- Dakota Eldridge
- Ty Erickson
- Kyle Irwin
- Will Lummus
- Jesse Brown
- Cash Robb
- JD Struxness
- Riley Duvall
- Tucker Allen
Team Roping
Headers
Heelers
Erich Rogers
Corey Petska
Junior Nogueira
Andrew Ward
Jake Long
Tyler Wade
Paul Eaves
Tanner Tomlinson
Wesley Thorp
Korbin Rice
Cooper Freeman
Tyler Tryan
Nicky Northcott
James Arviso
Levi Lord
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Zeke Thurston
- Kade Bruno
- Sage Newman
- Statler Wright
- Rusty Wright
- Stetson Wright
- Ryder Wright
- Brody Wells
Tie Down Roping
- Shad Mayfield
- Riley Webb
- Shane Hanchey
- Dylan Hancock
- Tuff Cooper
- Haven Meged
- Kincade Henry
- Joel Harris
Breakaway Roping
- Martha Angelone
- Hali Williams
- Taylor Munsell
- Josie Conner
- Shelby Meged
- Cheyenne McCartney
- Rylee A. George
- Danielle Lowman
Barrel Racing
- Lisa Lockhart
- Wenda Johnson
- Hailey Kinsel
- Emily Beisel
- Tricia Aldridge
- Mackenzie Mayes
- Carlee Otero
- Hayle Gibson-Stillwell
Bull Riding
- John Crimber
- Kaiden Loud
- Luke Mackey
- Marco Rizzo
- José Vitor Leme
- Daniel Keeping
- Noah Lee
- Hudson Bolton
- Josh Frost
- Stetson Wright
- Brady Fielder
- Hayden Welsh
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com