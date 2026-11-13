Full 2026 Hondo Rodeo Phoenix Lineup, Schedule and How to Watch

The rodeo has arrived in downtown Phoenix. Cowboy hats could be seen all over the Phoenix Suns crowd, and now it is time for them to take over the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Hondo Rodeo Fest begins on Friday evening at Chase Park and it will bring together some of professional rodeo’s biggest names for three nights of intense competition.

Up for grabs is $1 million in prize money and the World Champions have arrived to take a swing at gathering their piece of it.

Here is everything you need to know about the schedule, how to watch and the full contestant lineup.

How to Watch the 2026 Hondo Rodeo Fest

The Hondo Rodeo Fest is offering a livestream through its official website. Fans can find the stream at TheHondoRodeo.com/live, that should take you to a YouTube video player for the Phoenix event.

The rodeo festivities will begin at 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time each night, which is 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central.

Of course, the best way to capture all the action would be in person. Doors open at 5 p.m. local time.

2026 Hondo Rodeo Schedule and Concert Lineup

Blake Shelton Credit: Ron Elkman-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Friday, November 13

Rodeo: 6 p.m. MST

Concerts: Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw

Saturday, November 14

Rodeo: 6 p.m. MST

Concerts: Turnpike Troubadours and Blake Shelton

Sunday, November 15

Rodeo: 6 p.m. MST

Concerts: Lynyrd Skynyrd and Parker McCollum

The Hondo Street Fest begins at noon each day where spectators can find food, shopping and additional live entertainment outside of Chase Field.

Tickets to the event include admission to the rodeo and both concerts on the selected night.

Full 2026 Hondo Rodeo Fest Contestant List

Jacob Lees | Fernando Sam-Sin

Bareback Riding

Jacob Lees

Jess Pope

Bradlee Miller

Kade Sonnier

Leighton Berry

RC Landingham

Cooper Cooke

Keenan Hayes

Sam Peterson

Steer Wrestling

Dakota Eldridge

Ty Erickson

Kyle Irwin

Will Lummus

Jesse Brown

Cash Robb

JD Struxness

Riley Duvall

Tucker Allen

Team Roping

Kaleb Driggers | Nathan Meyers Photography

Headers Heelers Erich Rogers Corey Petska Kaleb Driggers Junior Nogueira Andrew Ward Jake Long Tyler Wade Paul Eaves Tanner Tomlinson Wesley Thorp Korbin Rice Cooper Freeman Tyler Tryan Nicky Northcott James Arviso Levi Lord

Saddle Bronc Riding

Zeke Thurston

Kade Bruno

Sage Newman

Statler Wright

Rusty Wright

Stetson Wright

Ryder Wright

Brody Wells

Tie Down Roping

Kincade Henry | Nathan Meyer Photography

Shad Mayfield

Riley Webb

Shane Hanchey

Dylan Hancock

Tuff Cooper

Haven Meged

Kincade Henry

Joel Harris

Breakaway Roping

Martha Angelone

Hali Williams

Taylor Munsell

Josie Conner

Shelby Meged

Cheyenne McCartney

Rylee A. George

Danielle Lowman

Barrel Racing

Lisa Lockhart

Wenda Johnson

Hailey Kinsel

Emily Beisel

Tricia Aldridge

Mackenzie Mayes

Carlee Otero

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell

Bull Riding

John Crimber | Fernando Sam-Sin

John Crimber

Kaiden Loud

Luke Mackey

Marco Rizzo

José Vitor Leme

Daniel Keeping

Noah Lee

Hudson Bolton

Josh Frost

Stetson Wright

Brady Fielder

Hayden Welsh