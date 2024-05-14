Bareback Riders Double Down in California Circuit
When you're hot, you're hot. There is no denying that two bareback riders were hot this past weekend, May 11-12, in California.
Finishing first and second, respectively, at both Sonora and Woodlake, Calif., Jaceklane Frost and Clayton Biglow took the entire purse home from each rodeo.
Not only did they finish the exact same way at both rodeos, they were the only cowboys to cover their horses at both rodeos.
In Sonora, Frost rode Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Whipski for 84.5 points to earn himself a circuit payday of $1,128. The 20-year-old cowboy from Browns Valley, Cali., is currently sitting No. 28 in the World Standings and is in a tight race for the circuit title with Biglow.
Scoring 82 points aboard Hay Wagon, Biglow kept the pressure on his competition. The second-place check added $846 to the cowboy's earnings, which will certainly help his Wrangler National Finals Rodeo 2024 bid. Currently ranked No. 9 in the world with $50,231, Biglow is on track to make his ninth appearance in Las Vegas.
Moving south about three hours to the town of Woodlake, the two talents battled it out again. For the second time of the weekend, Frost narrowed the gap between the two in the standings by picking up the first-place check.
The famed Rosser Rodeo provided the stock, and Frost beat Get Your Kix on the 8-second challenge. With a score of 84 points, Frost earned $1,293.
Biglow didn't score as high at Woodlake, but it didn't matter. Again, being the only two qualified rides, Biglow's 74.5 earned him $776 for his effort.
With most of the top 50 now spread out amongst the states, circuit cowboys and cowgirls get to focus on their rodeos now. It won't be hard in the California circuit, as the schedule shows at least one rodeo every weekend for the next several months.
Look forward to more circuit standings updates.
Sonora, Calif., May 11-12
All-around cowboy:Daniel Williams, $1,436, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding:1. Jaceklane Frost, 84.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Whipski, $1,128; 2. Clayton Biglow, 82, $846; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling:1. Dane Browning, 5.2 seconds, $1,124; 2. Tucker Allen, 5.8, $931; 3. Grant Peterson, 7.4, $737; 4. Josh Garner, 10.2, $543; 5. Bryar Byrne, 11.3, $349; 6. Joey Rawls, 17.3, $194.
Team roping:1. Daniel Green/Elijah Green, 5.5 seconds, $1,505 each; 2. Blake Hirdes/Mike George, 5.7, $1,245; 3. Seth Mielke/Rhett Kennedy, 6.0, $986; 4. Dan Williams Jr./Cody Stewart, 6.1, $727; 5. Bryor Minton/Brushton Minton, 6.7, $467; 6. Tyson Perez/Frank Perez, 8.4, $259.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Tucker Bourdet, 85.5 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Small Package, $1,132; 2. Cameron Messier, 81, $858; 3. Mitch Pollock, 78, $618; 4. Reno McGill, 73, $412; 5. Ace Belvoir, 67, $240; 6. Sid Skiver, 64, $172.
Tie-down roping:1. Colton Farquer, 10.5 seconds, $1,084; 2. Caden Farquer, 10.9, $897; 3. Dan Williams Jr., 11.0, $710; 4. Jason Andersen, 11.1, $523; 5. Tyler Forsberg, 11.3, $336; 6. Drew Madden, 12.0, $187.
Barrel racing:1. Kathy Petska, 17.37 seconds, $1,200; 2. Kay Cochran, 17.51, $1,029; 3. Miley Bravos, 17.57, $857; 4. Maren Powers, 17.62, $743; 5. Shelley Holman, 17.63, $572; 6. Emily Harryman, 17.64, $457; 7. Ann McGilchrist, 17.67, $343; 8. Kaiden Ayres, 17.70, $229; 9. Shelby Bates, 17.71, $171; 10. Macee Nunes, 17.82, $114.
Bull riding:1. Cody Russell, 82 points on Big Stone Rodeo Inc's Misunderstood, $1,106; no other qualified rides.
Woodlake, Calif., May 11-12
All-around cowboy:David Parker, $572, tie-down roping and team roping.
Bareback riding:1. Jaceklane Frost, 84 points on Rosser Rodeo's Get Your Kix, $1,293; 2. Clayton Biglow, 74.5, $776; no other qualified rides.
Steer wrestling:1. Hayden Webb, 4.0 seconds, $1,015; 2. Drew Madden, 5.2, $840; 3. Levi Rudd, 5.5, $665; 4. Josh Garner, 6.6, $490; 5. Willy Redfeairn, 9.0, $315; 6. Sterling Lambert, 14.7, $175.
Team roping:1. Colt Piazza/Mason Hicks, 6.0 seconds, $1,526 each; 2. Tanner Kent/Layton Oswald, 6.1, $1,263; 3. Lane Karney/Kyle Lockett, 6.2, $1,000; 4. (tie) Cutter Machado/Dalton Pearce and Jaxson Tucker/Jason Johe, 6.4, $605 each; 6. D.J. Parker/Gavin Cardoza, 6.5, $263.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Chance West, 81 points on Rosser Rodeo's Lil Hawk, $1,055; 2. Cameron Lang, 79, $799; 3. Cameron Messier, 78, $575; 4. Q McWhorter, 77, $384; 5. Lefty Holman, 67, $224; no other qualified rides.
Tie-down roping:1. Jordan Ketscher, 10.1 seconds, $995; 2. Kerry Duvall, 10.2, $823; 3. Rial Engelhart, 13.7, $652; 4. Hayden Ford, 18.9, $480; 5. D.J. Parker, 20.6, $309; 6. Jase Dewey, 26.7, $172.
Barrel racing:1. Christina Porter, 17.71 seconds, $898; 2. Meghann Pearce, 17.81, $770; 3. Maren Powers, 17.97, $642; 4. Debbie Langdon, 18.07, $556; 5. Mendy Beardsley, 18.16, $428; 6. Heather Coombs, 18.25, $342; 7. Kaillee Hamre, 18.29, $257; 8. Taylor Arakelian, 18.37, $171; 9. (tie) Kaiden Ayres and Alex Simpson, 18.41, $107 each.
Bull riding:*1. Jordan Spears, 79.5 points on Rosser Rodeo's Javelina, $1,700; 2. Michael Hough, 71, $1,449; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).