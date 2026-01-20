Two-Time NFR Bull Rider and Legendary Veterinarian Dr. Ed LeTourneau Passes Away

The rodeo community is in mourning as another National Finals Rodeo legend has passed away. Dr. Ed LeTourneau, a two-time NFR bull rider passed away on Sunday, January 18th at 90 years old.

One of the First To Compete at the National Finals Rodeo

LeTourneau started his career in the PRCA back in the 1950s, when he became one of the first rodeo athletes to compete at the NFR, the year it debuted in 1959. The event opened at the Dallas State Fair Grounds, and he was one of the first bull riders to step into the arena his first year qualifying.

He went on to qualify again in 1961, finished fifth in the 1959 world standings and seventh in 1961. During his time at the NFR, LeTourneau won Rounds 8 and 10 and he split second in Round 2 and Round 9 (1959). He went on to secure second place in the average.

His second time around, he split fourth in Round 2 and was second outright in Round 4. He placed fifth in the average (1961). Along with his successful rodeo career, LeTourneau went on to be inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame in 2022.

Following his career in the rodeo arena, LeTourneau went on to become a legend in the veterinary world as well. He worked hard to put himself through school at University of California Davis while competing in rodeos all over the country. He earned his veterinary degree by the spring of 1962.

Survived by His Family and Friends Across the Rodeo and Veterinary Community

Dr. LeTourneau opened an equine practice in Oakdale, California, and later settled in Madera, where he married his wife Frankie and had two sons.

In a post on Facebook, a friend Ted Dwyer, said,

“First and foremost in my recollection was his POSITIVE attitude, intelligence and absolute JOY of life. But it was his sense of humor and dedication to the sport of rodeo that cemented our friendship which has flourished for almost 50 years.”

Not only was he accomplished in his young age, but LeTourneau also returned to the bull riding arena at the age of 50. After joining the National Senior ProRodeo Association, he won four World Bull Riding Championships and two Bull Riding Finals Champion titles.

It’s clear that Dr. Ed LeTourneau led an accomplished life both in and outside of the arena. Even after his days in the PRCA, he made his mark in another aspect of the animal world, proving he was right where he belonged.

LeTourneau is survived by his wife, Frankie, their two sons, David and Brett, along with his grandchildren. He spent 53 years as a veterinarian before retiring and living out his days in California.

