Bareback Riding World Standings Watch: Miller and Pelke Battle at the Top
Unlike other sports, there is quite literally no downtime in professional rodeo. With the 2024 National Finals Rodeo just wrapping up in December, we are already well into a new season in 2025. Some of the biggest rodeos of the entire year are the "winter building" rodeos and as these winners are crowned, it is time to keep closer watch on the World Standings. With the semi-finals and finals coming up this weekend at San Antonio, we will likely see some huge moves again.
Bareback Riding World Standings - Per PRCA website 2/20/25
1. Bradlee Miller $51,005
2. Nick Pelke $50,113
3. Mason Clements $35,862
4. Cole Franks $32,683
5. Garrett Shadbolt $32,392
#1 - Bradlee Miller
Bradlee Miller had an incredible first National Finals Rodeo and has carried that momentum directly into a new season. The 21-year-old from Huntsville, Texas, finished fourth in the World Standings last year, with $371,403. Placing in eight rounds, winning three, he also placed sixth in the Average with 843.5 points on 10 head.
In 2025, Miller has stayed focused on his first World Championship. Currently on top of the World Standings with $51,005, Miller just dominated his bracket in San Antonio and is moving on to the semi-finals. The cowboy kickstarted his season with solid earnings at the Texas Circuit Finals and an $8,825 win at the Chase Hawks Rough Stock Rodeo in Billings, Mont. He recently placed in Fort Worth, Texas, Homestead, Fla., Odessa, Texas, and banked big in Denver, Colo., at the National Western Stock Show.
#2 - Nick Pelke
After finishing inside the top 30, but outside the top 15, the past two seasons, Nick Pelke is chasing his first NFR and is off to a great start in 2025. The 24-year-old from Mondovi, Wisc. kicked off his season with a huge win at the North American Championship Rodeo in Louisville, Kent., followed by another win at the New Years Eve Buck & Ball in Gillette, Wyo. The Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo rocketed him to the top spot, picking up checks throughout the rodeo and the $20,000 win in the finals.
#3 - Mason Clements
No stranger to the winner's circle, Mason Clements, has earned over $1 million his career. The Spanish Fork, Utah, cowboy started his year with an average win at the Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo. Recently, success at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and a $12,000 Reserve Championship in the finals propelled him up the World Standings.
#4 - Cole Franks
Also coming off his first NFR in 2024, Franks is right back at it for the 2025 season. His rookie performance earned him a second-place finish in the NFR Average and no. 6 in the World Standings. The Texas Swing has been good to a Texas cowboy, with major earnings in Fort Worth and San Antonio.
#5 - Garrett Shadbolt
The Nebraska cowboy started his season with consistent placings, leading up to a major round win at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo. Winning Rodeo Rapid City furthered his move up the ladder.