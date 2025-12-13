Oklahoma Barrel Racer Crosses $2 Million Mark in EquiStat Lifetime Earnings

With the ever-changing landscape in barrel racing, we have seen huge growth in the amount of money that open barrel racers compete for today. For many years, the futurity and derby years were heavily weighted and to win a remarkable amount of money, the only other option was rodeo.

Thankfully, great producers and backers of the sport saw that this could be detrimental to the industry long-term. Even within the last decade, there has been a massive increase in high-paying open barrel races.

Beisel’s Best

Emily Beisel | Nathan Meyer Photography

For cowgirls like Emily Beisel, who do not focus on having their horses futurity-ready, these races are life-changing. Beisel is also a rodeo competitor, a seven-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier.

While Beisel’s recorded Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) earnings are $1,692,272, she crossed the $2 million mark in lifetime earnings per Equi-Stat in the third round of the 2025 NFR. Beisel has won approximately $250,000 at open and non-WPRA events in her career- a pretty impressive mark in itself.

Official lifetime earnings are a work in progress in the sport, and Beisel, who was a tough all-around competitor through high school and college, likely crossed the mark unofficially some time ago.

After pursuing her education and a career as a dental hygienist, the cards fell together for Beisel to pursue rodeo more seriously. She has won professional rodeo money on several different horses this year: Namgis D 33 (“Chongo”), Namgis D 35 (“Pipewrench”), Ivory On Fire (“Liza”), Teasing Dat Guy (“Chewy”), Vanilla Gorilla (“Trigger”), and Dashing Olie (“Olie”).

From her seasoned veterans Chongo and Pipewrench to newest additions, Trigger and Olie, Beisel has a talent for making horses shine and helping them adapt to the rodeo scene. Beisel owns all of her mounts, with the exception of Chewy, who is owned by 4M Equine.

Some of her biggest checks in 2025 include a second-place finish at the NFR Open and a second-place finish at the CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash. Beisel entered the NFR in the No. 3 position. Despite a few tipped barrels, she has won over $62,000 so far this week and broken the $250,000 mark in season earnings.

Beisel has ridden three different horses so far at the 2025 NFR, earning money on two of the three. In Round 7, her first trip down the alley of the Thomas & Mack this year aboard Chongo, the duo caught the first barrel to finish third. This pair has been electric in those tiny yellow walls in years past, and we anticipate she is not finished winning yet.

