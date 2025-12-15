JL Dash Ta Heaven Offspring Shine Bright in 2025 NFR Barrel Racing

Perhaps the best represented sire of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) barrel racing is JL Dash Ta Heaven. A product of the legendary Jud Little's breeding program, the 20-year-old son of Dash Ta Fame out of Dynas Plain Special by Special Feelins, was an NFR qualifier himself.

The sorrel stallion won over $211,000 and is now an $11.5 million sire. From 2009 to 2015, he made his mark inside the arena. With every accolade from AQHA World Championships to multiple professional rodeo championships, JL Dash Ta Heaven was a force in competition.

Even more impressive than his own win record are the win records of his progeny. His top 10 recorded highest money winners have each banked over $250,000 in lifetime earnings. KL Touch Of Heaven tops that list at $583,220. JL Dash Ta Heaven has sired multiple NFR qualifiers and this year, four have run down the alley in the Thomas & Mack.

JL Dash Ta Heaven at the 2025 NFR

Kassie Mowry and Heavens Got Credit | Nathan Meyer Photography

Heavens Got Credit

When fans heard that 2024 World Champion Kassie Mowry was making a horse change in Round 5, they may not have realized that Mowry had very little history with her chosen mount. Mowry had been in contact with "Cornbread's" owner for just one week prior to the NFR. The duo fit like a glove and have earned checks on four of their five runs together, including a win in Round 6.

Cornbread is a North Texas superstar with his owner, Mindy Holloway. Holloway has kept 11-year-old Cornbread's run schedule minimal, but the gelding had over $261,000 in lifetime earnings, per QData, prior to the NFR.

Ticket Ta Heaven

Megan McLeod-Sprague hopped on her youngest backup horse in Round 9 in a "gametime decision." When her main mount Seis Corona seemed off as she began her warm up, McLeod-Sprague opted to ride the 6-year-old mare who had not ever been in the Thomas & Mack before. She made a solid run, especially considering her age and the conditions.

Little Star O Heaven

Another Round 9 horse change came for Halyn Lide. JL Dash Ta Heaven is the sire of her great gelding, Jettin Ta Heaven, who had to sit out the 2025 NFR. Owned by Gloria Leopard, Little Star O Heaven is another jump-ride for Lide in the Thomas & Mack.

Heaven Sent Fame

Owned by Katelyn Scott, "Kian" has made his appearance with Tayla Moeykens. Scott and Kian teamed up just this year and the six-year-old gelding played a big role in Scott's late-season push for the NFR.

Dam Genetics

An interesting side note is the wide variety of dams that produced these great horses, paired with JL Dash Ta Heaven.

Jettin Ta Heaven may not have competed at the NFR, but he won the lion's share of Lide's checks to qualify. He is out of a Three O Jones/Jet Smooth mare. Heaven Sent Fame is out of a Frenchmans Six Dash/Mr San Peppy mare. Ticket Ta Heaven is out of a Special Effort/Cash Not Credit dam.

Little Star O Heaven is out of another Jud Little-owned NFR qualifier, Sooner Superstar. Heavens Got Credit is out of Credit Chicado, a full sister to Jud Little's stallion and NFR qualifier, Chicados Cash.

Little Star O Heaven and Heavens Got Credit are both products of the Jud Little breeding program and bear the famous JL brand.

JL Dash Ta Heaven was sold in the Jud Little dispersal sale on June 13, 2020 for $1,750,000. He is now owned by Whitmire Ranch and stands at Royal Vista Ranches in Wayne, Okla.

