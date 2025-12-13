Wright Brothers Claim Top Three Spots in NFR Round 9 Saddle Bronc Riding

We are down to one round remaining at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and the tension is sky high. The race in the saddle bronc riding is going to be unsure until those final 15 rides, as there are so many directions it could still go. Accurately known as "the eliminator pen," the horses did not let these cowboys have a day off in Round 9.

Thurston Comes Down Early

One of the least expected rides of the night came from four-time World Champion Zeke Thurston. He got behind Macza Pro Rodeo's Falkland Playboy coming out of the chute and hit the arena floor with a no score.

This was a devastating blow, as he was the No. 1 man in the Average. Thurston was a front-runner for the gold buckle, but this ride certainly complicates that path.

Wright's Vengeance

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Stetson Wright is not backing off, even after a controversial call in Round 6 that cost him the top position in the Average. That call has not been the only challenge in Wright's week. He had to ride two bulls in Round 7 and came down hard on his re-ride. It took Wright a few extra moments to make his way out of his arena and everyone was holding their breath until he announced that he was all "good."

Wright is not going to let go of the All-Around Cowboy title without a fight, as he seeks his ninth World Championship. He has moved back to No. 7 in the Average and No. 4 in the World in the saddle bronc riding, with a $160,000 lead in the All-Around.

The Wright Way

Stetson was far from the last Wright to keep an eye on tonight. As this race reaches the finish line, it looks like it will come down to a battle between two of his brothers for the gold buckle.

The most anticipated matchup of the night was 2024 World Champion Ryder Wright and Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Indian Burn. The strong bay launched Damian Brennan right out of the chute in Round 4. Indian Burn did not best Ryder, who was able to cover the bronc for a third-place check.

Statler Wright had taken two rounds back-to-back, until his big brother came along to break the streak tonight. Statler did not let up in his pursuit, finishing just 1.75 points behind Stetson for second place.

Coming into the final night in Round 10, it looks like it will come down to a battle between the brothers: Statler and Ryder Wright. Keeping it in the family, Stetson got the victory lap tonight and Round 9 was all about the Wright boys: finishing first, second, and third.

Round 9 Results

1. Stetson Dell Wright, 89.75 points on The Cervi Brothers' R. Watson's Mad Skills, $36,668

2. Statler Wright, 88, $28,980

3. Ryder Wright, 86.5, $21,882

4. Ben Andersen, 86, $15,377

5. Sage Newman, 85, $9,463

6. Damian Brennan, 84.25, $5,914

7. Q Taylor, 84

8. Weston Patterson, 83.75

9. Lefty Holman, 83

10. Kade Bruno, 81

11. Brody Wells, 80.75

12. Zachary Dallas, 80.25

13. Dawson Hay, 72

14. Brody Cress, 65.5

15. Zeke Thurston, NS

