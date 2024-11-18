Barrel Futurities of America $uper$takes: Young Horses Competing for $100,000
One of the most anticipated events of the year, the BFA World Championship Barrel Futurity is the first big event for many futurity horses each November. With a juvenile class for the 3-year-old horses that will compete their futurity year at age 4, the $100,000 $uper$takes is where some of those 3-year-olds will make their first competition run ever.
Each year, only 60 horses can run in the race. While some horses may be drawn out prior to competition or riders may be changed, the owner of each slot had to designate which horse would compete roughly six weeks ago, on October 1.
The $uper$takes will kick off at 7:30 PM CST in Guthrie, OK, at the Lazy E. The live feed for the entire event can be found on 3-2-1 Action Video.
$uper$takes Nominations: Horse, Rider
- A Klassy Goodbye, Kassie Mowry
- AE Augustus McCrae, Emma Abbott
- After Darkk, Kasey Hiatt
- Aint Seen Darlin Yet, Ashley Peterson
- American Colours, David Edwards
- Blackkout, Alona James
- Brickk
- Bugatti Addict, Tyler Rivette
- Cains Flinging Cash, Lance Graves
- Cant Be Beat, Tara Carr
- D Latte, Ashley Weldon
- Design By Foxy, Evelino Rocha
- Dials A Tiger, John Ressler
- Epic Ambition, Scamper Hill
- Epic Shades Of Fame, Todd Holder
- Epic Sophistication, Patricia Aldridge
- FamousUnderPressure, Mitzi Duke
- Fasst and Furiouss, Tiffany Accomazzo
- FireWater N Mi Veins, Makayla Coffelt
- GamblingSlick, Ceri Ward
- GBA Wild By Design, Ashley Merrill
- Good Reputation, Ashley Dolphin
- Gucci Sox, Lacey Donegan
- Haleighs Dream, Sarah Zaleski
- He Dares The Devil, Danyelle Campbell
- HP Hot Rod, Ashley Schafer
- Jess Genesis One, Leslie Willis
- KissMyButtGoodBye, Taylor Langdon
- LL Bug N My Panties, Austin Hodges
- LM CoCo Gabrielle 36
- M R Bougie BarBara, Joy Wargo
- Money and MoonShine, Pete Oen
- Morning Jedi, Dustin Angelle
- Mulberry In The Fame, Bubby Skimehorn
- My Kisses Are Lucky, Brittany Tonozzi
- Namgis D 130, Kylee Scribner
- Phoebe Lane, Jordan Bassett
- Red As Hale
- Reddy Ta Rock, Mark Bugni
- Roaring Angele, Nina Shirey
- RR Double Down Dash
- RR Mist My Jet, Caroline Boucher
- Seis Vanila Shots RC, Federico Tanzi
- SGL Etta James, Kelsey Treharne
- SGL Rockett, Marne Loosenort
- Shezaa Brick House, Dacota Monk
- Speakezze, Kylie Weast
- SR Epic Bed of Roses, Molli Montgomery
- SR Insane Lil Leader, Ceeli Smith
- SS John Gotti, Fallon Taylor
- Takin On Heaven, Brian Wheeler
- The KandyMan Kid, Shwan Varpness
- Three Way To Be Epic, Kelly Bowser
- Thunderstruck Lane, Brandon Cullins
- Traveller
- Winners Lane, James Barnes
- WR Kingdom of Heaven, Kortney Kizer
- Xclusive Mr Chapo, Ross Wilkens
- Zing Zane, Bayleigh Choate
- Zoned For Traffic, Kappie Bryant
While I would be remiss to skip over any of these exceptional horses, there are a few I want to point out.
Aint Seen Darlin Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x Love Mans Darling x The Love Man)
This palomino mare is a full sibling to 2022 $uper$takes winner, Aint Seen A Love Man, also ridden (and raised) by Peterson, who went on to have an incredibly successful futurity year.
Blackkout (Winners Version x RC Back In Black x Ninety Nine Goldmine)
Sold through the 2023 Pink Buckle sale by Solo Select and Relentless Remuda, the stallion brought $850,000. Out of the phenomenal producer (and NFR qualifier, RC Back In Black), this will be a black stallion to watch.
Design By Foxy (Slick By Design x TKW Bullys Famous Fox x Bully Bullion)
This brown stallion is by the $2 million sire, "Slick" and out of Kimmie Wall's "Foxy," meaning both of his parents competed (and won rounds) at the National Finals Rodeo. Teaming up with Evelino Rocha, this will likely be a gritty duo in the race.
Epic Sophistication (Epic Leader x Famous Silk Panties x Dash Ta Fame)
By $4.4 million sire and out of the winngest mare of her era- prior to breeders events and incentives, this gray stallion could be a game changer. Famous Silk Panties has proven to be an incredible producer and maternal line. Paired with Tricia Aldridge, who has broken earnings records in 2024 aboard Adios Pantalones, this will be another stallion to keep your eye on for the race.
He Dares The Devil (El Shady Zorrero x Dash Ta Vanila x Dash Ta Fame)
While I didn't intend to focus on stallions - this year has an incredible lineup in the $uper$takes. By the leading barrel sire in Brazil and out of one of the best maternal lines in barrel racing history, this bay stallion is coupled with NFR qualifier and top futurity trainer, Danyelle Campbell. I have seen training updates on Facebook this year and I am looking forward to watching this team compete.
Morning Jedi (Blazin Jetolena x Morning Traffic x Frenchmans Guy)
Another stallion whose parents played key roles in NFR qualifications (Blazin Jetolena for Melanie Southard and Morning Traffic for Stevi Hillman), we add to the list of barrel racing bred royalty. Dustin Angelle is an exceptional trainer and jockey, so this will be another fun pair to watch.
My Kisses Are Lucky (Lucky Wonder Horse x KissKiss BangBang x Dash Ta Fame)
The Lucky Wonder Horse colts are already making an incredible showing in the barrel pen, with minimal crops of competition age. Crossed on one of the fastest mares of all time, the 2015 world record breaker on a WPRA standard pattern, this mare will be ridden by her owner - the legendary Brittany Tonozzi.
Seis Vanila Shots RC (Tres Seis x Dash Ta Vanila x Dash Ta Fame)
I believe Dash Ta Vanila may be the only dam with more than one offspring competing in this year's $uper$takes. Coupled with the seasoned guidance of Lance Graves, it will be neat to see maternal siblings, one stallion and one mare, competing side by side in this race.
Shezaa Brick House (Dash Ta Fame x Nicky Brick House x Brick House Bouncey)
Out of NFR qualifier, Nicky Brick House, who came from Jud Little's program, this filly will be another special horse to watch. With Dacota Monk aboard, by the all-time leading barrel sire and a maternal line that is a proven performer and producer, this could be another top contender.
SR Insane Lil Leader (Epic Leader x Insane For Fame)
Another stallion by $4.4 million sire, Epic Leader, this one will compete under the hand of Ceeli Smith. Smith had great success aboard another Epic Leader stallion, Hes So Epic. SR Insane Lil Leader has another stacked maternal line, with his dam proving herself as a producer after earning her own spot in history as the 2012 Futurity Horse of the Year.