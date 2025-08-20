Barrel Racers Band Together Creating Benefit Event and Auction for Christi Durfey

While it can be so easy to get caught up in the negativity and the seemingly endless "bad news" we often feel surrounded by, the tragedies also offer opportunities for us to see the best in humanity and our world. Whenever negative events impact one of our own within the western community, it is truly amazing to see how quickly friends, peers, and fellow competitors rally together.

2025 feels as though we have highlighted a record amount of these unfortunate stories, but they serve as a reminder of how incredible the rodeo and barrel racing communities are. As we head into the final months of the year, another member of that family needs our support.

A mother, barrel horse trainer, saddle fitter, and life coach, Christi Durfey makes her home in Granbury, Texas. The former Registered Nurse was offered an opportunity to step away from her job and follow her passion to train horses full time in 2016. Originally from Iowa, Durfey is currently battling Chronic Myeloid Leukemia.

With a heart for caring for horses and humans, Durfey has made a massive impact in the lives of those around her. The #BetterTogether race will be held in her benefit, September 27-28 at 377 Arena in Stephenville, Texas.

With $7,500 added, the Open 5D race will be one pot, held over two days and runners can enter on both days. With sidepots for High Stakes, Futurity, Derby, and more, entries for the race open on September 8.

Continuing her journey of resilience, Durfey has an incredible testimonial and we hope that this incredible wave of support can be another chapter in a story that touches and inspires all involved.

In addition to the benefit race, a silent auction is being held on Facebook and will end September 27 at noon. Currently, the auction has an incredible group of items including: brand new saddles from Seven Saddle and Burns Saddlery, stallion fees for No Pressure On Me, RP Recoil N Strike, Traffic Guy, and Epic Leader, mini-clinics with Pete Oen, Molli Montgomery, Ashley Schafer, Joy Wargo, and so much more.

Regardless of whether you ride, compete, or own horses, there is something for everyone in the silent auction. Jewelry, gift certificates, Waygu beef, and photo/video shoots are just a few of the available items.

For those who wish to donate silent auction items, contact information can be located on the Facebook page and bidding is now open.

