Halyn Lide Set To Swap Horses in Round Two As She Navigates NFR Without Main Mount

The EHV-1 outbreak that has struck the western world has the NFR looking a little different, specifically In barrel racing.

The first notable horse not running down the alley was last year's world champion Jarvis, owned by Kassie Mowry and while there are a few others sprinkled in there that won't be running due to exposure one lady in particular is without her No.1, Halyn Lide.

Lide's trusty gelding "Keeper" was voted the WPRA 2025 Horse with the Most Heart and had to be left home after testing positive with the virus. He is currently at Texas A&M Veterinary Hospital, recovering and, most importantly, improving.

While Lide was able to showcase the talents of her up-and-coming colt Halo for the first time EVER last night at the NFR, she has decided to make a horse change, which will also be the first time she's ever run him. She will run down the alley on Kappie Bryant's Smooth as Rico Suave, widely known as Pancakes.

What Led Halyn to Kappie?

Kappie Bryant Professional Barrel Racer

The pair have been friends for a very long time, and per Bryant, she has always appreciated how well Lide takes care of and loves her horses, making it an easy decision to loan out her own on the biggest stage of rodeo.

At first glance, Pancakes doesn't scream "winner", but that is only because he barely is over the qualifications of a pony, as the little buckskin only stands at 14.1 hands (barely) and on a good day pushes 950 pounds.

"A great word to describe him: disbelief. He was never 'supposed' to be what he is. He isn't the tallest, he's not the fastest, he's not the strongest...BUT I would go to war for and vouch for him as he has the largest heart and an infinite amount of try," said Bryant.

In her own words, God hand-picked Pancakes for Bryant. He knew she needed healing, and that is exactly what this horse did for her. Now she gets to see him run at the Super Bowl of rodeo with one of her best friends; to say she is full of pride is the understatement of the year.

After a hit barrel last night, Lide is anything but worried. She is prepared to make the best of her situation and just wants a little more preparation before putting Halo in that situation again, which is where Bryant comes into play.

"As far as Kappie's support...when I weaken she's refused to let me back down. The past couple of weeks have been rough to say the least. She's always opimistic and determined to see the good. She wants Pancakes to succeed, but I think she wants it for me too. It's wild. It's definitely been one of those situations where you find out who your friends are," said Lide.

After hearing this, Bryant was immediately in tears. These runs between Lide and Bryant's best friend mean so much more than whatever the outcome comes to be.

This was a heartbreaking situation to say the least, but once again the rodeo world showed up for everyone who needed a hand, and each time Pancakes runs down the alley, the bond that Bryant and Lide have will be on full display.

