Barrel Racing and Pole Bending Winners at 50th AQHA World Show
The most prestigious event of Quarter Horse showing, the AQHA World Show is an annual event where nearly 300 World Championship titles are earned. The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds hosts nearly 5,000 entries from around the world to compete in English, Western, and Halter events.
Originating in 1974 in Louisville, Kentucky, the show not only gives competitors a chance to earn those coveted globe trophies, but also $4 million in added money and prizes. There are six ways to qualify and multiple levels of competition, to offer opportunities to a wide base of the AQHA membership. The schedule can be found here and the livestream can be found here. The show kicked off with some barrel racing and pole bending action this weekend.
Junior Barrel Racing L2 Finals
Keylee Parker and RB Wagon Master (Frenchmans Fabulous x PYC Special Delivery) earned $1,612.34 for their 16.723 in the L2 Junior Barrel Racing Finals.
Senior Barrel Racing L2 Finals
The L2 Senior Barrel Racing Finals win and $3,556.63 went to Candice Foster and Check This Fame (Guys First Down Fame x Check The Sissy) with a 16.238.
Select Pole Bending Finals
Terry Vogel rode ImaBluEyedBlondBitz (PC Frenchman x Luckys Ginny) to a 21.291 second run for the $1,747.11 win.
Amateur Pole Bending L3 Finals and L2 Finals
Ronald Day and Lightnings LookAtMe (Lightning Sugar Bull x Joes Last Jet) took the L3 Amateur Pole Bending Finals win for $1,741.11 with a 20.751.
With a 22.828, Lee Vogel and Zoomin Francesca (PC Frenchman x Zoom Quick) earned the L2 Amateur Pole Bending Finals win for $621.32.
Junior Barrel Racing L3 Finals
TNR WannaSeeMyCanCan (Eddie Stinson x Chase This Ivory) and Dacota Monk earned the win with a 15.815 for $3,811.67.
Senior Barrel Racing L3 Finals
Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick) won the title with a 16.100 for $6,873.40.
Select Barrel Racing Finals
Sissie Wherrell and Good As Bully Gets (As Good As Nick Gets x Dial Three Four Four) ran a 16.434 for $3,607.27.
Amateur Barrel Racing L3 Finals and L2 Finals
Allison Mullis and Mistys Blazin Success (Blazin Jetolena x Mistys First Success) won the L2 Amateur Barrel Racing Finals with a 16.287 for $2,153.93.
In the L3 Amateur Barrel Racing Finals, Dancin For Fame and Amanda Clark earned $3,206.46 with a 16.346.
Junior Pole Bending L3 Finals and L2 Finals
The L3 Junior Pole Bending Finals win went to Heavy Pressure and Rick Neff with a 21.274 for $1,578.80.
Aubrey Pyles and MJ Designed By Slick (Slick By Design x Silk N Firewater) ran a 24.776 for the $711.32 win in the L2 Junior Pole Bending Finals.
Senior Pole Bending L3 Finals and L2 Finals
In the L3 Senior Pole Bending Finals, Josh Morton and Redneck Wheels (Redneck Jet x Peer Wheel) earned $2,526.07 for their win with a 20.712.
White Lick Willy (Ragtime Jet x Howies Bartender) took the L2 Senior Pole Bending Finals win for $1,106.51 with a 21.436.