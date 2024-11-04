Rodeo Daily

Barrel Racing and Pole Bending Winners at 50th AQHA World Show

The 2024 AQHA World Championship Show spans November 1-20 and kicked off with some speed events on Friday and Saturday

Teal Stoll

The most prestigious event of Quarter Horse showing, the AQHA World Show is an annual event where nearly 300 World Championship titles are earned. The Oklahoma City Fairgrounds hosts nearly 5,000 entries from around the world to compete in English, Western, and Halter events.

Originating in 1974 in Louisville, Kentucky, the show not only gives competitors a chance to earn those coveted globe trophies, but also $4 million in added money and prizes. There are six ways to qualify and multiple levels of competition, to offer opportunities to a wide base of the AQHA membership. The schedule can be found here and the livestream can be found here. The show kicked off with some barrel racing and pole bending action this weekend.

Junior Barrel Racing L2 Finals

Keylee Parker and RB Wagon Master (Frenchmans Fabulous x PYC Special Delivery) earned $1,612.34 for their 16.723 in the L2 Junior Barrel Racing Finals.

Senior Barrel Racing L2 Finals

The L2 Senior Barrel Racing Finals win and $3,556.63 went to Candice Foster and Check This Fame (Guys First Down Fame x Check The Sissy) with a 16.238.

Select Pole Bending Finals

Terry Vogel rode ImaBluEyedBlondBitz (PC Frenchman x Luckys Ginny) to a 21.291 second run for the $1,747.11 win.

Amateur Pole Bending L3 Finals and L2 Finals

Ronald Day and Lightnings LookAtMe (Lightning Sugar Bull x Joes Last Jet) took the L3 Amateur Pole Bending Finals win for $1,741.11 with a 20.751.

With a 22.828, Lee Vogel and Zoomin Francesca (PC Frenchman x Zoom Quick) earned the L2 Amateur Pole Bending Finals win for $621.32.

Junior Barrel Racing L3 Finals

TNR WannaSeeMyCanCan (Eddie Stinson x Chase This Ivory) and Dacota Monk earned the win with a 15.815 for $3,811.67.

Senior Barrel Racing L3 Finals

Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick) won the title with a 16.100 for $6,873.40.

Select Barrel Racing Finals

Sissie Wherrell and Good As Bully Gets (As Good As Nick Gets x Dial Three Four Four) ran a 16.434 for $3,607.27.

Amateur Barrel Racing L3 Finals and L2 Finals

Allison Mullis and Mistys Blazin Success (Blazin Jetolena x Mistys First Success) won the L2 Amateur Barrel Racing Finals with a 16.287 for $2,153.93.

In the L3 Amateur Barrel Racing Finals, Dancin For Fame and Amanda Clark earned $3,206.46 with a 16.346.

Junior Pole Bending L3 Finals and L2 Finals

The L3 Junior Pole Bending Finals win went to Heavy Pressure and Rick Neff with a 21.274 for $1,578.80.

Aubrey Pyles and MJ Designed By Slick (Slick By Design x Silk N Firewater) ran a 24.776 for the $711.32 win in the L2 Junior Pole Bending Finals.

Senior Pole Bending L3 Finals and L2 Finals

In the L3 Senior Pole Bending Finals, Josh Morton and Redneck Wheels (Redneck Jet x Peer Wheel) earned $2,526.07 for their win with a 20.712.

White Lick Willy (Ragtime Jet x Howies Bartender) took the L2 Senior Pole Bending Finals win for $1,106.51 with a 21.436.

TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

