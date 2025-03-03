Barrel Racing World Mourning Loss of Former Great Lakes Circuit Director
The barrel racing and rodeo world lost a bright light with the passing of Becky Nix. Rodeo On SI send our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones in this difficult time. By all accounts, Nix was the kind of friend we would all like to have. A mother, daughter, wife, and loved by so many, Nix will be greatly missed.
Nix was born on August 4, 1969 and spent her young years growing up competing in horse shows and Little Britches Rodeos. As a multi-event competitor, Nix competed in the breakaway roping, team roping, and barrel racing. Her love for the sport never faded and she remained very involved with rodeo throughout her life.
When the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) added breakaway roping, it gave Nix a chance to pick up her rope again. Nix was very involved with the WPRA, holding her first card in 1999 and eventually served on the Board of Directors as the Great Lakes Circuit Director beginning in 2019.
Nix was passionate about making positive improvements to rodeo, focusing on many of the issues that professional barrel racers were facing. She worked tirelessly, advocating for her fellow competitors and their equine athletes.
Just as she gave herself for the betterment of others in life, Nix continued to do so in the end days of her time on Earth. She kept her illness very private with very few people knowing of the battle she was going through. She didn't want other people to worry or feel sorry for her.
In March of 2023, Nix was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and fought for nearly two years before losing the battle.
Julie Erkamaa shared a touching post written by Sissy Warren in the Great Lakes Circuit Rodeos group on Facebook. The post states how people who knew Becky felt about her. We share the post with all the credit going to Sissy Warren for writing such a beautiful tribute:
"The world lost a remarkable soul in Becky Nix — an irreplaceable presence in the barrel racing community, a devoted mother, daughter, wife, and a steadfast friend to so many. Becky was a force of nature, fearless and tough as they come, yet with a heart that made everyone feel seen, heard, and valued.
As the Great Lakes Circuit Barrel Racing Director, Becky was more than just a leader—she was an advocate, a mentor, and a champion for those who might have otherwise gone unnoticed. She never allowed the “small person” to feel small, always lifting others up and seeing the potential in them, even when they couldn’t see it themselves. Her passion for horses, both in competition and in healing, was undeniable. She understood the bond between horse and rider in a way few could, and she used that knowledge to inspire and uplift.
Beyond the arena, Becky was the kind of friend everyone hopes to have—loyal, kind, and always willing to listen. She had a way of making those around her feel important, valued, and empowered. Her impact on the lives she touched is immeasurable, and her legacy will live on in the hearts of those who loved her and in the barrel racing world she helped shape.
Becky, your courage, your kindness, and your unwavering spirit will never be forgotten. You have left behind a legacy of strength, compassion, and inspiration that will continue to guide us all. Ride high and free—you will always be in our hearts."
Rodeo On SI sends our deepest sympathies and thoughts to the family and friends of Becky.