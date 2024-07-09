Behind the Scenes Cowgirls: The Cowgirl Behind Fallon Taylor and Behind the Camera
Codi Harman pulled off the ever elusive pro rodeo win at the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo, June 28-29. Codi's Steamboat win adds $1,254 to her gelding's estimated LTE of $75,000 plus. Codi jockeys Traffic Flo "Mojo" (Traffic Guy x Flos Nick Nack), owned by Fallon Taylor. Codi's route to winning a pro rodeo has looked vastly different from the average competitor.
Codi grew up in the suburbs. She moved out at the ripe age of 18 with her older sister Jessie to help manage a horse boarding facility. Unlike Jessie, Codi did not show interest in horses throughout high school. Because the Harman sisters grew up without any horse connections, they latched onto Fallon Taylor's early YouTube content. Around this time, Fallon started to hand dye jeans and bedazzle secondhand shirts. Jessie saw a space for a value exchange. She offered her self-taught design expertise and online marketing skills for barrel racing advice.
Fans sought out Fallon's clothing. Supply and demand forced Fallon to seek help in clothing production. Jessie and Codi hand dyed many (if not all) of the original jeans for what is now known as Ranch Dress'n. The Harman's also started their own hat company, Glam & Grit. Glam & Grit endorsed Fallon and helped her to create the image of the tie dye cowgirl with red hair. Codi hand painted hat brims. Codi's artistic abilities also expanded into designing NFR, Calgary, Houston, and other major rodeo outfits for Fallon.
Codi stayed behind the scenes for several years. Fallon refocused her attention to YouTube around 2017 as the trend for "vlogging" became more widespread. Codi's talents translated to filmmaking. Codi began filming Fallon's life at rodeos, her ranch, the Ranch Dress'n warehouse, etc. Since Codi was already "in the truck," it only made sense for her to start running barrels.
Codi began running barrels on the then four-year-old Mojo in the summer of 2018. While first-year jockey/futurity horse duos typically go awry; mentor and friend, Fallon, had a vision. By May 2019, Codi and Mojo had won their first 1D money. Codi and Mojo recorded their first win in August 2019. Fallon proceeded to throw her friend to the wolves even more by entering Codi in professional rodeos that same year. Codi will tell anyone that she ran in professional rodeos before she knew her right lead from the left lead. Codi filled her permit by September 2021. She continued to rack up pro rodeo/aged event earnings until an accident at the Breeders Challenge in September 2022 left her with a broken arm. Per Codi fashion, she won money at the Park City, Kan. PRCA, 17 weeks post operation. Codi and Fallon buddy enter together. Wherever Fallon goes, Codi is there, behind the camera, filming.
Fallon wanted to hit the road hard in 2024. Since the beginning of the year, Codi has deliberately focused her attention on rebuilding/maintaining strength from the broken arm. Because her timeline of beginning to ride to running barrels at professional rodeos never allowed for basic fundamentals; Codi also emphasized basic, boring horsemanship.
Codi's persistence and dedication began paying off in more pro rodeo earnings, eventually culminating in her win at the Steamboat Springs pro rodeo a few weeks back. While the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series lacks the "status" of a Fort Worth or Houston; a pro rodeo win is a pro rodeo win.
Codi not only shows how selflessness—giving yourself to make others better—manifests in opportunities; but she sets an example that anyone can accomplish what they seek (with persistence and dedication). As an outsider to the industry, Codi had to learn the in's and out's of everything. Few rival Codi's knowledge of entering futurities/incentives, horse pedigrees/stats, and every rule/regulation. Her knowledge came from watching, learning, and studying—not osmosis per the status quo. For this reason, this soft-spoken cowgirl offers the most insightful perspectives to rodeo and the horse industry.
Codi's creative roles for Ranch Dress'n continue to evolve and expand into other entities, such as Tacktical Equine. If you see any "cool" content from Taylor or either of these businesses, Codi likely filmed and produced it. Codi's most important role to date is being an aunt. Codi's future wins will force her into the spotlight. Until then, one will find her in the backseat and behind the scenes, setting an example without saying a word.