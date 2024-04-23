Beisel Takes the Lead, Plus More Prairie Circuit Standings
The Prarie Circuit covers Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska and boasts some of the most esteemed rodeos in the PRCA, including Guymon, Okla., Dodge City, Kan., and Burwell, Neb. These rodeos offer a tremendous payout to the athletes of the PRCA and WPRA, and the competition that calls the Prairie Circuit home is some of the toughest in the game.
Emily Beisel is one of the most well-known barrel racers in professional rodeo and is known for her incredible ability to perform a “leg lift” to save a barrel from falling to the ground. She rides a string of great horses, and after just one Prairie Circuit rodeo, she leads the standings by a close $20 margin. Hot on her trail is Lindsey Muggli of Lane, Okla., in second place after multiple top finishes at the Prairie Circuit rodeos thus far.
Muggli’s husband, Wyatt, sits atop the circuit's all-around standings at No. 2 and at No. 3 in the team roping standings. Tyler Pearson, five-time NFR qualifier and 2017 World Champion Steer Wrestler, is sitting in the No. 1 position for the title of the Prairie Circuit All-Around Cowboy.
Bareback rider William Griffin of Stuart, Okla., has taken the lead in the standings over his fellow competitors by a small margin. In his rearview is Gauge McBride, who is currently the No. 2 cowboy.
Hawaiian native Trisyn Kalawaia, who now resides in Alva, Okla., is the No. 1 man in steer wrestling. After winning Lubbock, Texas, back in October 2023, he kept that momentum going into the new year and has found himself in the driver's seat for the time being. Kalawaia also sits at No. 22 in the World Standings in his race towards an NFR back number for the first time in his short career.
Austin Lawrence is leading the tie-down roping and is just recently coming off of a third-place finish in Longview, Texas, for a solid $1,000 payday. He leads the circuit with $3,583 thus far and continues to stack on the winnings.
Although his name is Roper, he is making waves in the Prairie Circuit saddle bronc riding. Roper Kiesner of Ripley, Okla., is the man to chase after in the standings and has multiple talented saddle bronc riders gunning for his position.
Zack Woods and Gavin Foster boast an impressive $3,000 lead on the rest of the field in the team roping. After a win in Park City, Kan., and a No. 2 check in Grand Island, Neb., they continue to increase their lead.
Cheyanne McCartney has a nearly $1,500 lead on her fellow breakaway roping competitors. Having an extra resource in your corner, like a professional horse trainer for a husband, the two always have the best horses in the game, and McCartney has all of the tools to keep her at the top.
Nick Emerson of Fort Scott, Kan., has a $700 lead on 2022 Resistol Rookie of the Year and NFR qualifier Lukasey Morris. Morris currently sits No. 22 in the World Standings in his effort to obtain another NFR back number.
For complete standings and rodeo results, visit the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.