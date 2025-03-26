Beloved Bull Rider Faces Open Heart Surgery After Shocking Injury at Rodeo Austin
Tyler Kippes entered his fourth year in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in 2025. He is from Stephenville, Texas which is a short jaunt down to Austin for the incredible rodeo that is put on every year.
When dismounting from his bull in the performance Kippes took an incredibly hard kick to the chest. The personnel of Rodeo Austin are truly incredible as they were able to get to him immediately and transport him to the hospital which was clearly needed and a top priority.
The rodeo world has come together in prayer and wishful thoughts as Kippes is in the hospital facing surgery on two valves in his heart. If this surgery is not successful he could very well end up needing a heart transplant.
Family and friends of Kippes have shown their love via social media. They speak of his kindness and his ability to fight when times are tough. He will continue to fight through this and there are many who are in support of this athlete. It is clear that he has incredible perseverance as any bull rider has to have.
Kippes has found success early this year. He won over $8,000 at the National Western Stockshow in Denver, Colo. after making it all the way to the finals and taking a reserve champion finish. His most recent competition before Rodeo Austin was in Guthrie, Okla. He went for 90-points and took home another second place finish and large payout.
Tyler Kippes is on many minds and hearts right now. He needs all the love and support our industry can offer. This is a tough cowboy and one of our own. Hopefully his surgery will be without complications and if you are religious, now is the time to pray for this young man.