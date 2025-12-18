2025 Reserve World Champion Bull Rider Recovering From Post-NFR Surgery

Oregon cowboy T.J. Gray is no stranger to pain. As a professional bull rider, injuries are an accepted part of his chosen career. Gray spent the first two weeks of December showcasing why rodeo athletes are so unique. At just 24 years old, Gray qualified for his second consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in 2025 as No. 5 in the World Standings.

In 2024, Gray finished No. 4 in the World Standings, with $350,381 in season earnings. He placed in three rounds and took home an Average check, earning just over $105,000 throughout the 10-day rodeo.

2025 NFR

TJ Gray | PRCA

Returning as a more seasoned competitor to the bright lights of Vegas in 2025, Gray walked away from Las Vegas as the Reserve World Champion Bull Rider. He rode seven of his 10 bulls, winning the NFR Average. Gray was the only competitor of the 2025 NFR to cover seven bulls.

He banked $295,655 (excluding ground money) throughout the NFR, also winning the Ram Top Gun Award, as the highest money earner of the rodeo. Gray placed in four rounds and won Rounds 7, 8, and 10. His highest score of the week was a 90.75 aboard Rafter G Rodeo's Doze You Down for the Round 8 win.

As is so often the case, there was much more to the story of Gray's week than wins and glory. Gray has been fighting a silent battle with accumulated injuries from a grueling regular season. Rodeo has no off-season, and for cowboys like Gray, who take a physical beating with each ride, there is no downtime to fully heal.

Gray showcased his mental fortitude and the ability to power through challenges at the NFR, but he is now making choices for his long-term health and well-being.

As soon as the 2025 NFR was over, Gray underwent surgery to fix an ongoing problem. On December 16, surgeons worked to remove an infection in his ankle. According to the press release from PRORODEO, Gray anticipates an eight-week recovery time, which he does not plan to rush.

Gray reported that the 2025 NFR gave him the confidence to keep pursuing his goals. Despite being plagued by injuries throughout the year and questioning if he would be making a return trip to Las Vegas, Gray was able to put on an outstanding performance under the bright lights of the Thomas & Mack.

The impressive young cowboy plans to be back in action in February, once he has been medically released. From the whole team at Rodeo On SI: Get well soon, T.J., we cannot wait to see you back in the arena in 2026.

More Rodeo On SI