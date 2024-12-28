Bercegeay Jingles All the Way Home Winning Over $92,000 at Jingle Bell Classic
The Equinety Jingle Bell Classic wrapped up in Perry, Ga. over the weekend at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. With over $125,000 in added money and incentives, along with $250,000 Triple Crown "Crown Round" Slot Race, there was an Open 5D, 2D Juvenile Futurity, 2D Derby Shootout, and an American qualifier.
2D Juvenile Futurity
This futurity is for 2025 futurity colts, just beginning their futurity season.
Brian Wheeler and Designer Legs (Slick By Design X LegsGoneWild x Tres Seis) swept the 1D futurity for $8,936. They won Round 1 with a 15.145, Round 2 with a 14.728, as well as the aggregate.
Crystal McIntyre and Win It (Winners Version x JHB Gold Jet x Frenchmans Gold Guy) won the 2D in Round 1 with a 16.145 for $1,277. Isaac Rewis and Walkin In Memphis (MCM Ima Hoss x ImaFrenchKiss x A Sharp Frenchman) won the 2D in Round 2 for $1,277 with a 15.729. Abby Fields and Nittyy Grittyy (Jaguarr x Nick Bar Avenges x Dr Nick Bar) won the Aggregate for $1,436.
8 and Under 2D Derby Shootout
Marne Loosenort and PT Love TaBeA Blazin (Blazin Jetolena x Lovin Fame x Dash Ta Fame) won the 1D with a 14.617 for $6,186. In the 2D, Melissa McDonald and Biankus A Fortune (Tres Fortunes x Biankusfrenchshasta x Captain Biankus) ran a 15.145 for the win and $3,058.
Friday High Rollers 3D
Loosenort double dipped, taking the 1D win in the High Rollers for $6,141. Lily Verhoven and Digarun took the 2D and $3,084 with a 15.138. Tricia Aldridge and Truly Epic won $2,536 for the 3D with a 15.619.
Saturday High Rollers 3D
Blaise Bercegeay and SBW Feelin The Pressure smoked a 14.433 for the $7,003 win in the 1D. Abigail Poe rode GI Dashn French Flit to a 14.933 for $4,022. Jenna Dominick and Monsterr won $3,081 and the 3D title.
Crown Round 2D Slot Race
The slot race had huge payouts, paying eight places in each "D." Blaise Bercegeay and SBW Feelin The Pressure's 14.433 also took the $60,000 1D victory. Nicole Monroe and Jess Makin my Moves earned $40,000 for the 2D victory with a 14.942.
Open 5D Friday
With 919 runs, the race had $6,000 added, paying 20 places in each of the 5 D's.
Marne Loosenort and PT Love TaBeA Blazin took the 1D win for another $4,022 with that 14.617. Kyle Noon and Black Oak Jewel ran a 15.120 for the $2,636 2D win. Tricia Aldridge and Truly Epic earned $1,660 with a 15.619 for the 3D win. Katie Carroll and Hootie Miester earned $1,269 for a 16.119 and the 4D title. Katelyn Rambo and Frostee Fury ran a 16.624 for the $976 5D win.
Open 5D Saturday
With 944 runs, the race had $6,000 added, paying 20 places in each of the 5 D's.
Blaise Bercegeay and SBW Feelin The Pressure continued their sweep with the fast time of the weekend - a 14.433 that won the 1D for another $4,263. Abigail Poe rode GI Dashn French Flit also doubled up on their earnings with a 14.933 for $3,070 and the 2D win. Another team racking a second D win of the day - Jenna Dominick and Monsterr also won the Open 3D for another $1,681. All three of these teams also won their respective D's in the High Rollers on Saturday, so they went home with very full pockets!
In the 4D, Katie Digiorgi and Too Fast For Socks ran a 15.935 for $1,285. The 5D went to Abigail Santini and Alex for $989 with a 16.443.
There are quite literally more sidepots than I could report, including PBRIP, BBR, Breeders Challenge, Triple Crown, Legends of the South, and Legendary Mamas. So many futurity and derby horses left with a huge chunk added to their lifetime earnings at this fabulous race.