Otero and Regina George Headline The Texan With Six-Figure Weekend

The Texan paid out over $1.2 million in 2024 and the high entry fee, high payout race drew a huge crowd in 2025. Paying $100,000, $75,000, $50,000, $40,000, and $30,000 to the winners of each “D,” the race paid 12 places in each D overall, and paid out daily.

Round 1

Paige Jones continues to make an incredible comeback aboard High Cotton Lane, who was out for an extensive period due to injury. The duo went to an early lead in Section 1, clocking a 14.901 and winning the 1D by three tenths of a second.

Section 2 of Round 1 featured a star-studded top five: Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones took over the lead with a 14.896, Julie Murphy clocked in at 14.918, Tricia Aldridge rode Adios Pantalones to a 14.991, Taycie Matthews and Fame Fire Rocks came in fourth with a 15.041, and Lora Nichols and Blissful Version clocked a 15.149.

More sub-15-second times came in Section 3. Maggie Peacock rode Silver Charm Fling to a 14.948 for the win. Michelle Alley and Lipstick N Stilletos came in at 14.982. Jordan Driver and TRHeavensIlluminated and Tiany Schuster and Chalk Cliffs tied for third with a pair of 14.990-second runs.

Round 2

Topping Section 1 was Marne Loosenort and PT Love TaBeA Blazin with a 15.054. Paige Jones and High Cotton Lane earned their second check for sixth in the section with a 15.152.

Section 2 boasted another stacked roster at the top. Carlee Otero and AM Regina George "RG" blazed their way to a 14.711 to take a commanding lead. Makenzie Mayes and Chicado Moon came in second at 14.840. Jodee Miller and M R Without A Tres crossed the sub-14-second barrier with a 14.907. Lora Nichols and Blissful Version earned a second check for fourth with a 15.002.

In Section 3, Emma Smith and Return Of The Mac ran a 14.861 for the win. Jordan Driver earned a 1D check aboard a second horse, with Judge JB Cash finishing second at 14.873. Otero and AM Regina George clocked in at 14.890 for third. Tiany Schuster and Chalk Cliffs, Tabitha Dyal and Promise Me Fame Guys, and Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones rounded out the top six, all with sub-15-second runs.

Overall

In the Overall payout, Otero and RG made out like bandits. Winning the 1D for $100,000, they also placed fifth for $5,000 - the only duo to earn two top 12 checks in the 1D. A 14.972 was the last hole paid in the 1D.

Makenna Shook and XV Mario held on for the $75,000 2D win, just one-one-thousandth off of the 1D time. The top three places in the 2D were a a 15.216, 15.217, and 15.218, it was an incredibly tight race.

Running exactly one second off of the 1D time at 15.711 seconds, Connie Tobiasson and Flits Flaming Fire and Tabitha Dyal and Slim Shady split the 3D win for $35,000 each.

In another tie, Christi Duffey and Rebel FrenchGirl split the win with Gigi Robinson and OKR Flashy Starlight for the 4D championship.

Alexandra Daigle and VF Backed N A Corner topped the 5D for $30,000 with their 16.715.

Sidepots

Otero added another $11,300 to her weekend in the Rodeo sidepot, placing first and fourth. The duo also finished first and fourth in the Derby 1D for $4,000.

Nichols topped the Futurity 1D for $3,097 with their 15.002. Nichols added another $3,800 to her weekend finishing first and second in the Senior 1D.

Schuster banked $8,323 for the 1D Average win. Jones added another $5,549 to their weekend, finishing third. Nichols came in fourth for $4,624.

Otero and RG added another $4,400 to their total with first and fourth-place finishes in the Adult sidepot, bringing them to roughly $122,000 on the weekend.

Peacock topped the Youth for $3,739.

