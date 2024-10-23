Beyond the 8 Second Ride: Dual Rough Stock Cowboy Wacey Schalla
Wacey Schalla is an 18 year old Oklahoma cowboy currently ranked 4th in the PRCA All Around, 7th in the Bull Riding, and 27th in the Bareback Riding World Standings. He won the coveted All Around title at a lengthy list of rodeos this year, including San Angelo, Texas, Reno, Nev., and Omaha, Neb. Going into the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR), just $56,460 separates him from roper Shad Mayfield at the top of the All-Around standings.
Schalla has had an exceptional rookie year and it is far from over, with chances for his first gold buckle still on the line. Schalla is positioned to be a threat in both the bull riding and the all around races at the NFR. The rookie race for the bull riders will also be determined at the NFR, as Schalla will compete alongside two other rookies, Jeter Lawrence and Cooper James, in Las Vegas.
Riding rough stock runs in the family for Schalla. He explained, “I high school rodeoed and my dad rode broncs and bulls, so I did too. I started riding bareback horses my junior year. I was getting on all three (bareback, bulls, and saddle bronc), but I quickly realized that the bareback riding and the bull riding was my thing.”
This goal is the culmination of many years of hard work for Schalla, who has learned how to keep himself in a winning state, “I trust the process. I have been working to get myself prepared since I was 15. When I turned 18, I knew I was ready to go and give it a try. Other than that, just staying entered and keeping myself busy and not getting too lazy on the road.”
Schalla knows the importance of fine-tuning his competition, even when traveling full time. As a multi-event cowboy, his body takes a little more stress than some of his peers. He told us, “Trying to keep my mind occupied and staying healthy is the main thing."
While Schalla is eager for the opportunities this year’s season created for next year, he is still locked in on what can be accomplished in 2024, “I’m excited for next year, I know what I’m capable of to go give the all around another run. Hopefully, I can get myself in a better position and come in leading it, but we’re just taking it one year at a time. This year, I’m just going to do the best that I can and hopefully walk away with a couple gold buckles,” he explained.
The importance of who we surround ourselves with can never be understated, but at this elite level of rodeo, it is critical. Schalla stated, “I’m pretty close with the Wrights, so Cody was entering me and towards the end of the summer, I was going with Ky (Hamilton) a little bit. When I needed help with the bareback riding, Weston Timberman helped me a lot. In the bull riding, I have my parents and Cody Custer is a big role model in what I do.”
We wish Wacey the best of luck in Las Vegas, where he could potentially walk away with multiple World Championships in his rookie season.