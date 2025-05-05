BFA $uper$takes Champion 'Red As Hale' and William Ball Sweep Panty Raid Futurity
The 13th Annual Panty Raid Futurity was held at the Champion Center in Springfield, Ohio., April 17-20. With a pole bending futurity, separate futurities for four and five-year-olds, and sidepots from Future Fortunes, Diamond Classic, and Tomorrow's Legends, this is always a top-tier event.
Ball and Red As Hale
The four-year-olds competing in the BFA Futurity were on fire. William Ball and 2024 BFA $uper$takes Champion, Red As Hale (Streaking Ta Fame x Designer Diamond x Designer Red) took the average win. Winning Round 1 with a 15.531, the duo finished over two-tenths of a second faster than second place. They also placed third in the Big Spender Slot Race and Open 1D. Netting roughly $5,500 in the barrel racing, the pair also dominated in another speed event.
Ball and Red As Hale broke the internet last November, when the Kentucky trainer explained that he had been running poles on the talented mare during her three-year-old year. To be futurity eligible, horses cannot have competed in the barrel racing prior to November 15 of their designated year, but the rules do not include other events. The sorrel mare was deadly in the pole bending throughout 2024 and continues to prove her love for the event. At the Panty Raid, she won the Open and National Pole Bending Association Futurity both days. With a 19.616 on Friday and 19.500 on Saturday, the duo swept the events for roughly $2,500.
The Kandymans Shine
The Kandyman's were hot in Ohio. Brianna McMillion and The Kandy Maker (2020 gelding by The Kandyman x Beter WatchThis Guyz x Frenchmans Guy) ran to a second-place finish in Round 1, a win in Round 2, and the win in the average of the Five-Year-Old Futurity.
Summer Pauly and Cathy's Kandy (The Kandyman x Frenchmans Perkette x Frenchmans Guy) taking the top spot in both the Saturday Open 1D, Adult 1D, and the Big Spender Slot Race by two-tenths of a second at 15.245.
Kaylee Weaver and French Bling N Kandy (The Kandyman x French StreakOfBling x A Streak Of Fling) won the Friday Open 1D and Adult 1D with a 15.439.
Derby
Troy Crumrine and Willie B Smashed (Willie B Firewater x Smashedona Blue Moon x Connies Smashed) earned the Average win in the Derby, with Brad Shirey and KF Famous Frenchman (Frenchmans Guy x Gotta Go Fame x Dash Ta Fame) winning Round 1 and Summer Muhlenkamp and TS French Traffic (First Down Frenchman x TS Frosted Reflector x PC Mr Sun Peppy) taking Round 2. Muhlenkamp also won the Sunday Open 1D.