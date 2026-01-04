Barrel Racers Back in Action at Jingle Bell Classic After EHV-1 Quarantine

The Equinety Jingle Bell Classic in Perry, Ga., awarded huge paydays to barrel racers to close out 2025. With several high-paying sidepots, slot races, aged events, and the $250,000 Triple Crown 100 Open Slot Race, there was something for every racer.

Hall's $114,000 Weekend

Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet | Lexi Smith Media

Youth phenom Dusky Lynn Hall wrapped up her 2025 season in style. The youngest millionaire in barrel racing history, Hall has a deep string of very nice horses. One of the most recent additions to the trailer earned another major title at the Triple Crown 100 Slot Race.

Sired by Chasin Aces N Fame and out of The Lion Queen, a High Brow Hickory granddaughter, Chasin A Win is aptly named. The 2020 sorrel gelding known as "Spit," is only 13.3 hands tall. Despite his small stature, Spit has earned multiple arena records throughout 2025 with Hall.

At the Fizz Bomb Classic, Hall and Spit broke the arena record previously held by Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet with a 14.423 in Round 2 of the 2025 Maturity. They also broke the arena record at Michelle Serna's BABB with a 13.873.

From junior rodeo to major open events to high-paying aged events, Hall and Spit have absolutely dominated this year. Although Spit proved early on that he could clock with Hall's other great horses, he and Hall have continued to get even better as a team.

In Perry, the duo clocked an unbelievable 14.482 in the American Rodeo Qualifier. Unfortunately, a downed barrel kept them from qualifying, but the run showed Hall the speed Spit was capable of. The duo came back to run the fastest time of the event with a 14.707 to win the Slot Race, Round 2 of the Derby, the Big Spender, the High Rollers, and the Open. The single run was worth nearly $76,000.

Although the Hall family typically attends the junior rodeos in Las Vegas in December, they opted to stay home due to concerns about EHV-1. The break does not appear to have slowed Hall and her elite team of horses down, as they head into a new year.

Hall also finished fourth in the Triple Crown 100 Round Slot Race on JH Firewater Honor for another $14,000. Known as "Louie," the 2018 palomino gelding is also a recent addition to Hall's team. They finished fourth in the Derby Average, fourth in Round 2, fourth in the Big Spender, fourth in the High Rollers, and fourth in the Open.

Combined with Breeder's Challenge, Youth, and BBR X-Tra earnings, Hall handily rode her way to a six-figure weekend.

More Big Winners

Blaise Wheeler and SBW Copy Cat are no strangers to the winner's circle and the duo banked $10,000 for the win in the Incentive Race with a 14.912. Wheeler and The Goodbye Guy won the Friday High Rollers and Friday Open for another $6,000.

Elaina McKinney debuted TJR Let It Rock in the BFA $uper$takes, before the event was cancelled due to EHV-1. On their first competitive run, the team won $23,000 for a third-place finish. Despite having to take a break due to the quarantine, they were back to win in Perry.

Topping the first round and finishing 10th in the second round, McKinney and "Junior," won the $15,000-added Futurity and the Futurity Slot Race. The 2022 son of Eddie Stinson out of Streakin Gold Seeker by A Streak Of Fling won nearly $23,000 on the weekend. McKinney also banked futurity earnings on a pair of The Goodbye Lane offspring - Leprechaun Lane and TY Count On Goodbye.

Pete Oen and UX Google It claimed the Derby Average, finishing second in Round 1 and fifth in Round 2. They added to their earnings with second and third-place finishes in the Breeder's Challenge.

