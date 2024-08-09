Blown Tires and Borrowed Truck Make the Dodge City Win Even Sweeter
Ross Ashford and Coy Rahlmann's path to the No. 1 position in the team roping at the Dodge City (Kanas) Roundup included an unexpected stop in Limon, Colo. The team ropers blew a trailer tire with eight head loaded. Because of some truck issues earlier in the week, they drove a borrowed truck on the way to Dodge City. With all the back and forth between vehicles, they missed putting in their tire-changing tools. Ashford and Rahlmann successfully caught the attention of a rig also headed to Dodge City by frantically jumping up-and-down on the shoulder I-70.
Ashford commented on the side of the road that, "If we [Ashford and Rahlmann] don't win this rodeo, then we aren't living right." Looks like the duo is living right.
Jess Pope, a Kansas native, won the richest rodeo in his home state with style. Pope's 91-point ride on Hooey Rocks of Championship Pro Rodeo in the finals secured the go-round and average win. Pope leaves Dodge City with $6,605 toward his name in the PRCA Bareback Riding World Standings. This dollar amount helps the No. 20 cowboy inch closer to the necessary No. 15 position to make the trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
Steer Wrestler Will Lummus warmed up for his win in Dodge City on August 4 by winning the Steamboat Springs Pro Rodeo Series the night before. Moving on to Kansas, Lummus placed sixth in the first round, second in the second round, and third in the finals to win the average. His winnings at Dodge City total $9,442.
Brody Cress joins a select club of back-to-back champions in the saddle bronc riding at Dodge City. Cress won the rodeo last year on Frontier Rodeo's Miss Ellie. This year, Cress rode another Fronter Rodeo horse, Two Hour Break, to repeat the win. From July 29 to the short-go in Dodge City on August 4, Cress won $23,238—not too bad for one week's pay.
The reigning World Champion Riley Webb came out on top in the tie-down roping. Webb stayed consistent for three rounds. He placed third in the first round, fourth in the second round, and second in the finals. Webb won $10,704 total.
Paige Jones saved her best run for last in the barrel racing. Jones won the first round, running a 17.44. She came back to the performances and ran nearly the same time with 17.45. Her time of 17.25 seconds in the finals locked down the average win. The No. 13 cowgirl in the WPRA World Standings adds $8,026 to her name.
Tony Reina pulled off the average win in the steer roping event on three head by placing second in the first round and staying consistent in the second and third round. All total, Reina earned $4,270 for his solid efforts.
Bradi Good's first win at the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo came from the mutton bustin' as a child. Fast forward to 2024 and Good's efforts in the breakaway roping not only earned her $4,040, but it helped to move her off the No. 15 bubble position into No. 12 in the WPRA Breakaway World Standings.
Bubba Greig of the Great Lakes Circuit and Jate Frost of the Wilderness Circuit tied for the win in the bull riding. Between the rodeo and Xtreme Bulls, Frost won $10,777 while Greig won $6,648.
Dodge City Roundup Rodeo Results:
Bareback riding: 1. Jess Pope, 176 points on two head, $3,163; 2. Rocker Steiner, 172.5, $2,425; 3. Waylon Bourgeois, 172, $1,792; 4. (tie) Mason Clements and Sam Petersen, 171, $949 each; 6. Weston Timberman, 170, $527; 7. Dean Thompson, 169.5, $422; 8. Kade Sonnier, 164, $316.
Steer wrestling: 1. Will Lummus, 12.0 seconds on three head, $5,209; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 13.3, $4,530; 3. Kalane Anders, 13.6, $3,850; 4. Jacob Edler, 13.8, $3,171; 5. Bridger Anderson, 14.1, $2,491; 6. Ty Bauerle, 14.4, $1,812; 7. Tyler Waguespack, 14.5, $1,132; 8. Justin Shaffer, 14.9, $453.
Team roping: 1. Coy Rahlmann/Ross Ashford, 18.5 seconds on three head, $5,321 each; 2. Shay Dixon Carroll/Jace Helton, 19.5, $4,627; 3. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 19.6, $3,933; 4. Curry Kirchner/Jake Edwards, 20.1, $3,239; 5. Wheston Jones/Blake Barnes, 20.9, $2,545; 6. Luke Brown/Travis Graves, 21.6, $1,851; 7. Tyler Tryan/Logan Moore, 22.7, $1,157; 8. Chad Masters/Wyatt Cox, 25.8, $463.
Saddle bronc riding: Average: 1. Brody Cress, 173.5 points on two head, $3,325; 2. Isaac Diaz, 170, $2,549; 3. Sterling Crawley, 169, $1,884; 4. Logan Cook, 168.5, $1,219; 5. Jake Finlay, 167.5, $776; 6. Darcy Radel, 164.5, $554; 7. Parker Fleet, 163, $443; 8. Heston Harrison, 161.5, $332.
Tie-down roping: 1. Riley Mason Webb, 25.5 seconds on three head, $5,339; 2. Ty Harris, 27.2, $4,643; 3. Blane Cox, 27.5, $3,947; 4. Dylan Hancock, 27.7, $3,250; 5. Kincade Henry, 28.2, $2,554; 6. Clint Graves, 29.6, $1,857; 7. Pecos Tatum, 29.8, $1,161; 8. Garrett Elmore, 36.8, $464.
Barrel racing: 1. Paige Jones, 52.14 seconds on three head, $3,437; 2. Emily Beisel, 52.24, $2,921; 3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 52.40, $2,406; 4. Tana Renick, 52.54, $2,062; 5. Chelsie Shoop, 52.63, $1,718; 6. Tarryn Lee, 52.67, $1,203; 7. Loralee Ward, 52.84, $859; 8. (tie) Tracy Nowlin and Kathleen Menard, 52.86, $644 each; 10. Megan Albrecht, 54.02, $516; 11. Hailey Kinsel, 57.26, $430; 12. Cindy Patrick, 58.40, $344.
Steer roping: 1. Tony Reina, 37.2 seconds on three head, $2,703; 2. Vin Fisher Jr., 39.1, $2,350; 3. Will Eddleman, 41.7, $1,998; 4. Tuff Hardman, 42.5, $1,645; 5. Stratton Lopez, 43.2, $1,293; 6. Chet Herren, 20.1 on two head, $940; 7. John E. Bland, 21.6, $588; 8. Kyle Cauthorn, 23.5, $235.
Breakaway roping: 1. Bradi Good, 9.2 seconds on three head, $3,319; 2. Braylee Shepherd, 9.3, $2,886; 3. Taylor Munsell, 9.4, $2,453; 4. Josie Conner, 9.5, $2,020; 5. Kaitlyn Ricke, 9.7, $1,587; 6. (tie) Maddy Deerman and Baylee Lester, 10.0, $938 each; 8. Kelsie Domer, 10.3, $289.
Bull riding: 1. (tie) Bubba Greig and Jate Frost, 90 points on one head, $3,074 each; 3. TJ Gray, 87.5, $1,972; 4. Jackson Ward, 85, $1,276; 5. Ethan Skogquist, 84.5, $812; 7. Jestyn Woodward, 83.5, $580; 8. Patterson Starcher, 82.5, $464; 9. Cooper James, 74, $348.