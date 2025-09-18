Breakaway Ropers On The Bubble Make Their Move Toward NFR at Pendleton

The Pendleton Round-up is a crucial rodeo to athletes this late in the season. With just weeks to go in the regular season, cowgirls in breakaway roping are racing to the finish line. The ultimate dream is a spot at the National Finals Rodeo.

With a payout of almost $84,000, Pendleton was one of the last big paydays for athletes trying to secure a spot in the top 15.

After the official payout was announced, the world standings were shaken up quite a bit. This is the first season that breakaway ropers had a shot at equal money, and some have a chance to double that in the Thomas and Mack Arena.

Bailey Patterson made her mark in Oregon; she took home just under $10,000 over the weekend, but it wasn’t enough. Even after 6.2 seconds on two head, she still sits at No. 52 in the world, taking her out of the NFR running.

Pendleton was a huge weekend for athletes on the bubble. Macy Young was just inches from the top 15 at No. 16 ahead of the weekend, and after crushing it in the arena with a total of 7.2 seconds on two head, she broke into NFR range at No. 14. She now sits $8,000 ahead of Erin Johnson (No. 16).

Young’s performance pushed some cowgirls out of the top 15, Johnson teetered on the edge of the bubble all season and now sits in the 16th spot, Jenna Dallyn was pushed from No. 14 to No. 15 but she’ll have to push until right to the end of the season if she wants to see the NFR, as Johnson is barely $1,000 behind her.

The top three spots at Pendleton were taken by athletes with no shot at the NFR this season, but marked themselves as ones to watch for 2026. Sawyer Gilbert took home second and ended up at No. 26. Britni Carlson smashed it in Oregon, after taking first in the first round with a 2.4-second run, she got third, and moved to No. 70 in the world standings.

As of September 16, Shelby Boisjoli-Meged still holds the No. 1 spot in the world for breakaway roping, with $178,215 on the season; she is nearly $88,000 ahead of those ranked No. 11 through No. 15. Just $2,000 behind her is Taylor Munsell at No. 2. Those two will be fighting hard in the NFR arena to see who takes home the world title.

The regular season ends September 30, making these last few rodeo weekends critical for those looking to push themselves into the top 15 and head to Las Vegas in December.

