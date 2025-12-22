What You Need to Know About the 2025 National Finals Breakaway Roping

After being cancelled by the South Point Hotel and Casino Equestrian Center, the National Finals Breakaway Roping Finals is set to take place. Starting tonight, December 22, and Saturday evening, December 23, Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, will be the home of the 2025 NFBR.

The top 15 breakaway ropers in the world will be going head-to-head each night in five go rounds to determine the World Champion ultimately.

Records Already Being Broken

Taylor Munsell | WPRA

The Number 1 cowgirl in the World Standings before the action commences is Taylor Munsell. The Alva, Oklahoma lady is haveing a record-breaking year.

With $191,175 in winnings already in the 2025 season, Munsell broke the previous regular-season earnings record held by Shelby Boisjoli-Meged from the 2023 season of $164,549.

Munsell is just a few thousand dollars away from claiming the highest single-year earnings as well. Currently, Boisjoli-Meged also owns that record with $197,706 in 2023.

2025 NFBR Payoff Totals

Shelby Meged | Fernando Sam-Sin

The NFBR will have a total payoff of $300,000 broke out into 10 rounds, and the average. Each round will have a total payout of $21,367.50, while the total paid out in the average will be $63,825.

Round Payoff Amounts

1st - $6,196.58

2nd - $5,128.20

3rd - $4,059.83

4th - $2,991.45

5th - $1,923.08

6th - $1,068.38

Average Payoff

1st - $16,913.63

2nd - $13,722.38

3rd - $10,850.25

4th - $7,978.13

5th - $5,744.25

6th - $4,148.63

7th - $2,872.13

8th - $1,595.63

World Standings Entering NFBR

With 2025 being a record-setting year, many of the top cowgirls have already had the best year of their careers. Just a quick glance at the standings shows how breakaway is advancing in the world of PRORODEO.

In 2025 before the NFBR starts, the top 15 cowgirls in the World have already earned at least $100,000. In 2024, the number 15-ranked cowgirl finished the year after the NFBR with $93,110.

Standings Prior to NFBR

Rank Name Winnings 1 Taylor Munsell $191,175.18 2 Josie Conner $179,099.53 3 Shelby Boisjoli-Meged $178,598.14 4 Rylee A George $135,078.43 5 Hali Williams $130,499.67 6 Aspen Miller $129,666.86 7 Cheyanne McCartney $127,818.19 8 Maddy Deerman $126,263.21 9 Beau Peterson $120,120.00 10 Joey Williams $110,550.03 11 Kinlie Brennise $109,767.28 12 Bailey Bates $108,430.26 13 Suzanne Williams $105,631.48 14 Bradi Good $100,528.12 15 Macy Young $100,027.78

Mathematically speaking, the World Championship comes down to almost the entire field, but when reality comes in, it is likely to be a battle of the top three ranked cowgirls.

How to Watch the NFBR

Teton Ridge

In person, fans can go to Cowtown Coliseum each night where the doors will open at 6 pm with the performance starting at 7 pm CST.

Fans can also tune in on The Cowboy Channel, where live coverage of all 10 rounds will be happening. At 7 pm CST each night, live coverage will occur.

